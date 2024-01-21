DAX16.555 -0,1%ESt504.449 -0,1%MSCIW3.143 +0,7%Dow37.646 +0,5%Nas15.175 +0,8%Bitcoin37.304 -1,7%Euro1,0890 +0,1%Öl78,39 -0,7%Gold2.027 +0,2%
Wochenperformance

KW 3: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

19.01.24 18:03 Uhr
KW 3: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
16.555,1 PKT -12,2 PKT -0,07%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 3 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 03/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.01.2024 und dem 19.01.2024. Stand ist der 19.01.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Zalando

Zalando: -10,39 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: adidas

adidas: -7,24 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -6,12 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -5,74 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 36: Bayer

Bayer: -5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 35: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 34: BMW

BMW: -4,70 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 33: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 31: RWE

RWE: -4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Covestro

Covestro: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 29: BASF

BASF: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 25: Symrise

Symrise: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 24: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 23: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 22: Continental

Continental: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 18: Porsche

Porsche: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 17: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 15: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 14: EON SE

EON SE: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 13: Siemens

Siemens: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Infineon

Infineon: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 11: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Merck

Merck: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 9: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 8: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 7: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 6: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 5: Allianz

Allianz: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 2: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,15 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

