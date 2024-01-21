KW 3: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 03/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.01.2024 und dem 19.01.2024. Stand ist der 19.01.2024.
Platz 40: Zalando
Zalando: -10,39 Prozent
Platz 39: adidas
adidas: -7,24 Prozent
Platz 38: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -6,12 Prozent
Platz 37: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -5,74 Prozent
Platz 36: Bayer
Bayer: -5,43 Prozent
Platz 35: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -4,94 Prozent
Platz 34: BMW
BMW: -4,70 Prozent
Platz 33: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -4,55 Prozent
Platz 32: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -4,40 Prozent
Platz 31: RWE
RWE: -4,39 Prozent
Platz 30: Covestro
Covestro: -3,92 Prozent
Platz 29: BASF
BASF: -3,86 Prozent
Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,67 Prozent
Platz 27: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -3,40 Prozent
Platz 26: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -3,22 Prozent
Platz 25: Symrise
Symrise: -3,10 Prozent
Platz 24: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -2,81 Prozent
Platz 23: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -2,77 Prozent
Platz 22: Continental
Continental: -2,64 Prozent
Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,59 Prozent
Platz 20: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -2,51 Prozent
Platz 19: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -2,29 Prozent
Platz 18: Porsche
Porsche: -2,28 Prozent
Platz 17: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -2,28 Prozent
Platz 16: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -2,28 Prozent
Platz 15: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -1,98 Prozent
Platz 14: EON SE
EON SE: -1,54 Prozent
Platz 13: Siemens
Siemens: -1,34 Prozent
Platz 12: Infineon
Infineon: -0,22 Prozent
Platz 11: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -0,19 Prozent
Platz 10: Merck
Merck: 0,69 Prozent
Platz 9: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,73 Prozent
Platz 8: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 0,81 Prozent
Platz 7: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,17 Prozent
Platz 6: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 2,15 Prozent
Platz 5: Allianz
Allianz: 2,25 Prozent
Platz 4: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,55 Prozent
Platz 3: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,78 Prozent
Platz 2: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,15 Prozent
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 4,59 Prozent
