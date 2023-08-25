DAX15.632 +0,1%ESt504.236 +0,1%TDax3.083 -0,2%Dow34.284 +0,5%Nas13.514 +0,4%Bitcoin24.026 -0,7%Euro1,0803 -0,1%Öl84,17 +1,1%Gold1.911 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 TUI TUAG50 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Apple 865985 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Infineon 623100 BYD A0M4W9 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach ifo-Index und Powell-Rede: DAX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- AMC führt Reverse Split durch -- TUI mit neuer Konzernzentrale -- BMW, Covestro, Daimler Truck im Fokus
Top News
Ford- und General Motors-Aktien an der NYSE uneins: In Tarifrunde könnte es im September zu Streiks kommen - Stellantis-Aktie letztlich höher
KW 34: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wochenperformance

KW 34: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

25.08.23 19:16 Uhr
KW 34: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
15.631,8 PKT 10,3 PKT 0,07%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 34 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 34/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 18.08.2023 und dem 25.08.2023. Stand ist der 25.08.2023.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: adidas

adidas: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 37: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Porsche

Porsche: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 33: BMW

BMW: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 31: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 30: BASF

BASF: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 29: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 27: Bayer

Bayer: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 24: Infineon

Infineon: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 23: Zalando

Zalando: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 20: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 19: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Allianz

Allianz: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 16: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 15: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 14: Covestro

Covestro: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 13: Merck

Merck: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 12: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: EON SE

EON SE: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 9: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 8: Siemens

Siemens: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 6: RWE

RWE: 2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 5: Continental

Continental: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 4: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 2: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Symrise

Symrise: 5,40 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

19:16KW 34: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19:07Autobauer Chery will VW-Werk: So profitieren die Chinesen vom Exodus aus Russland
19:00Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Rating for Workday: Here's What You Need To Know
18:44Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
18:41ROUNDUP/WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax wohl weiter von Zinssorgen geplagt
18:15MÄRKTE EUROPA/Powell bewegt kaum - Tui auf Allzeittief
18:11ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax mit kleinem Tages- und Wochenplus
18:00Neues ideas Magazin: Kostenlos spannende Analysen, Wissensbeiträge und Trends an Kapitalmärkten entdecken