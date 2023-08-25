KW 34: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 34/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 18.08.2023 und dem 25.08.2023. Stand ist der 25.08.2023.
Platz 40: adidas
adidas: -3,90 Prozent
Platz 39: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -3,75 Prozent
Platz 38: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -2,95 Prozent
Platz 37: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -2,45 Prozent
Platz 36: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,15 Prozent
Platz 35: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,06 Prozent
Platz 34: Porsche
Porsche: -2,01 Prozent
Platz 33: BMW
BMW: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 32: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,68 Prozent
Platz 31: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -1,52 Prozent
Platz 30: BASF
BASF: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 29: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -1,14 Prozent
Platz 28: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -0,63 Prozent
Platz 27: Bayer
Bayer: -0,54 Prozent
Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,18 Prozent
Platz 25: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,08 Prozent
Platz 24: Infineon
Infineon: -0,06 Prozent
Platz 23: Zalando
Zalando: -0,04 Prozent
Platz 22: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,03 Prozent
Platz 21: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 20: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,06 Prozent
Platz 19: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 0,26 Prozent
Platz 18: Allianz
Allianz: 0,43 Prozent
Platz 17: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 0,55 Prozent
Platz 16: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 0,64 Prozent
Platz 15: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 0,64 Prozent
Platz 14: Covestro
Covestro: 0,77 Prozent
Platz 13: Merck
Merck: 0,79 Prozent
Platz 12: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 1,21 Prozent
Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,30 Prozent
Platz 10: EON SE
EON SE: 1,34 Prozent
Platz 9: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 1,44 Prozent
Platz 8: Siemens
Siemens: 1,49 Prozent
Platz 7: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,59 Prozent
Platz 6: RWE
RWE: 2,40 Prozent
Platz 5: Continental
Continental: 2,43 Prozent
Platz 4: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,51 Prozent
Platz 3: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 3,29 Prozent
Platz 2: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 4,20 Prozent
Platz 1: Symrise
Symrise: 5,40 Prozent
