KW 36: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 36/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.09.2023 und dem 08.09.2023. Stand ist der 08.09.2023.
Platz 40: Zalando
Zalando: -11,75 Prozent
Platz 39: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -7,96 Prozent
Platz 38: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -6,72 Prozent
Platz 37: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -6,29 Prozent
Platz 36: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -5,90 Prozent
Platz 35: BASF
BASF: -5,13 Prozent
Platz 34: adidas
adidas: -4,60 Prozent
Platz 33: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -4,28 Prozent
Platz 32: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -4,18 Prozent
Platz 31: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -3,87 Prozent
Platz 30: Symrise
Symrise: -3,49 Prozent
Platz 29: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -2,81 Prozent
Platz 28: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,47 Prozent
Platz 27: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -2,33 Prozent
Platz 26: RWE
RWE: -2,08 Prozent
Platz 25: Infineon
Infineon: -2,05 Prozent
Platz 24: Continental
Continental: -1,90 Prozent
Platz 23: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -1,45 Prozent
Platz 22: Bayer
Bayer: -1,34 Prozent
Platz 21: Merck
Merck: -1,29 Prozent
Platz 20: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 19: Allianz
Allianz: -0,89 Prozent
Platz 18: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -0,87 Prozent
Platz 17: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -0,83 Prozent
Platz 16: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,82 Prozent
Platz 15: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,29 Prozent
Platz 14: Siemens
Siemens: -0,28 Prozent
Platz 13: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,05 Prozent
Platz 12: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,20 Prozent
Platz 11: EON SE
EON SE: 0,75 Prozent
Platz 10: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,05 Prozent
Platz 9: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 1,18 Prozent
Platz 8: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 1,28 Prozent
Platz 7: BMW
BMW: 1,51 Prozent
Platz 6: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,65 Prozent
Platz 5: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,10 Prozent
Platz 4: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,56 Prozent
Platz 3: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 3,06 Prozent
Platz 2: Porsche
Porsche: 3,20 Prozent
Platz 1: Covestro
Covestro: 5,14 Prozent
