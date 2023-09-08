DAX15.740 +0,1%ESt504.237 -1,1%MSCIW2.947 -0,3%Dow34.574 +0,2%Nas13.782 +0,2%Bitcoin24.045 -1,8%Euro1,0703 ±0,0%Öl90,74 +1,1%Gold1.919 ±-0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Telekom 555750 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zinssorgen: DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- China weitet offenbar Verbot von Apples iPhones aus -- Sartorius, SAP, Zalando, VW, Porsche, Sartorius, Fresenius im Fokus
Top News
KW 36: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
VW- und Porsche-Aktien in Grün: Berenberg senkt Kursziele für Porsche AG und Volkswagen - VW-Tochter Skoda stoppt wegen fehlender Teile Produktion
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wochenperformance

KW 36: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

08.09.23 18:04 Uhr
KW 36: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
15.740,3 PKT 21,6 PKT 0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 36 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 36/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.09.2023 und dem 08.09.2023. Stand ist der 08.09.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Zalando

Zalando: -11,75 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -7,96 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -6,72 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -6,29 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 36: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -5,90 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: BASF

BASF: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 34: adidas

adidas: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 33: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -4,28 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 31: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 30: Symrise

Symrise: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 29: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 28: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,47 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: RWE

RWE: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 25: Infineon

Infineon: -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 24: Continental

Continental: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bayer

Bayer: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Merck

Merck: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 20: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Allianz

Allianz: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 17: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 16: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 14: Siemens

Siemens: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 11: EON SE

EON SE: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 10: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 9: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 8: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 7: BMW

BMW: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 5: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 3: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 2: Porsche

Porsche: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 1: Covestro

Covestro: 5,14 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

18:55Hot Stocks heute: Daytrading mit Discount-Optionsscheinen - Walt Disney und Ørsted jetzt kaufen?
18:44Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
18:38ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Verluste aufgeholt - Späte technische Probleme
18:25Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Verluste aufgeholt - Späte technische Probleme
18:09Aktien Frankfurt: Späte technische Indexprobleme - Schlusskurse verzögern sich
18:04KW 36: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18:00Jetzt beim Börsenspiel Trader mitmachen und Chance auf Jaguar E-PACE, 2.222 € und iPhone sichern
18:00Jetzt beim Börsenspiel Trader mitmachen und Chance auf Jaguar E-PACE, 2.222 € und iPhone sichern