KW 30: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 30/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 20.07.2025 und dem 25.07.2025. Stand ist der 25.07.2025.
Platz 29: Tezos
Tezos: -19,80 Prozent
Platz 28: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -17,69 Prozent
Platz 27: Neo
Neo: -15,86 Prozent
Platz 26: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -13,57 Prozent
Platz 25: VeChain
VeChain: -12,75 Prozent
Platz 24: Ripple
Ripple: -12,07 Prozent
Platz 23: Polkadot
Polkadot: -12,02 Prozent
Platz 22: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -11,79 Prozent
Platz 21: Stellar
Stellar: -11,27 Prozent
Platz 20: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -9,56 Prozent
Platz 19: Chainlink
Chainlink: -9,00 Prozent
Platz 18: Cardano
Cardano: -8,70 Prozent
Platz 17: Avalanche
Avalanche: -7,45 Prozent
Platz 16: Uniswap
Uniswap: -5,59 Prozent
Platz 15: Litecoin
Litecoin: -5,42 Prozent
Platz 14: Toncoin
Toncoin: -4,90 Prozent
Platz 13: Ethereum
Ethereum: -3,37 Prozent
Platz 12: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -3,15 Prozent
Platz 11: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -2,48 Prozent
Platz 10: Solana
Solana: -1,68 Prozent
Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,42 Prozent
Platz 8: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -1,26 Prozent
Platz 7: Monero
Monero: -0,55 Prozent
Platz 6: Tether
Tether: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 5: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 4: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,23 Prozent
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 0,35 Prozent
Platz 1: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 0,95 Prozent
