Zoll-Konflikt: DAX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Intel macht weniger Gewinn -- VW senkt Prognose -- Rheinmetall & Co., Clara Tech, Novo Nordisk, Palantir im Fokus
KW 30: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Samstagnachmittag
27.07.25 02:21 Uhr
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 30

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 30/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 20.07.2025 und dem 25.07.2025. Stand ist der 25.07.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Tezos

Tezos: -19,80 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -17,69 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Neo

Neo: -15,86 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -13,57 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: VeChain

VeChain: -12,75 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ripple

Ripple: -12,07 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Polkadot

Polkadot: -12,02 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -11,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Stellar

Stellar: -11,27 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -9,56 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Chainlink

Chainlink: -9,00 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Cardano

Cardano: -8,70 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Avalanche

Avalanche: -7,45 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Uniswap

Uniswap: -5,59 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Litecoin

Litecoin: -5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Toncoin

Toncoin: -4,90 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ethereum

Ethereum: -3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -3,15 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Solana

Solana: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Monero

Monero: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tether

Tether: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com