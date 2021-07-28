|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet C (ex Google)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 3.800,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 2.559,88
|Abst. Kursziel*:
48,44%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 2.550,16
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49,01%
|
Analyst Name:
Lloyd Walmsley
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 3.800,00
|28.07.21
|Alphabet C (ex Google) Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.21
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.21
|Alphabet C (ex Google) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|UBS AG
|29.09.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.21
|Alphabet C (ex Google) Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.21
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.21
|Alphabet C (ex Google) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|UBS AG
|29.09.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.21
|Alphabet C (ex Google) Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.21
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.21
|Alphabet C (ex Google) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|UBS AG
|29.09.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.05.19
|Alphabet C (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|26.10.18
|Alphabet C (ex Google) Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|17.08.18
|Alphabet C (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
|02.04.18
|Alphabet C (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|12.10.17
|Alphabet C (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|20:41 Uhr
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Buy
|20:40 Uhr
|Alphabet C (ex Google) Buy
|19:37 Uhr
|Airbus Overweight
|18:30 Uhr
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|16:02 Uhr
|Commerzbank Neutral
|15:55 Uhr
|Unilever Underweight
|14:47 Uhr
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|13:46 Uhr
|Lufthansa Underperform
|13:44 Uhr
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Outperform
|13:42 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight
|13:41 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|13:40 Uhr
|DWS Group Underperform
|13:38 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|13:31 Uhr
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Conviction Buy List
|13:23 Uhr
|Commerzbank Buy
|13:18 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|13:16 Uhr
|HSBC Buy
|13:14 Uhr
|Philips Buy
|13:14 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
|13:13 Uhr
|Unilever Sell
|13:13 Uhr
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Overweight
|13:12 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|13:06 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|13:05 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|13:05 Uhr
|AUTO1 Outperform
|13:05 Uhr
|Scout24 Outperform
|13:04 Uhr
|ASOS Outperform
|13:04 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform
|13:04 Uhr
|GEA Buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|13:03 Uhr
|TeamViewer Outperform
|12:09 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|12:08 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Buy
|12:07 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|11:44 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|11:43 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|11:24 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|PUMA Buy
|11:22 Uhr
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|11:22 Uhr
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|11:22 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Hold
|11:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|11:21 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|11:20 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|10:09 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Outperform
|09:49 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
|09:48 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sector Perform
|09:46 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|09:43 Uhr
|Daimler Outperform
|Das sind die besten Universitäten in Deutschland Die besten Universitäten in Deutschland
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan