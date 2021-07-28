  • Suche
Alphabet C (ex Google) Aktie

2.259,00EUR
+9,50EUR
+0,42%
21:35:16
STU
2.550,16USD
-57,28USD
-2,20%
21:48:42
NDB

WKN: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079 / Symbol: GOOG

25.01.2022 21:31

Alphabet C (ex Google) Buy (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für die C-Aktie des Google-Mutterkonzerns Alphabet von 3925 auf 3800 US-Dollar gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Lloyd Walmsley zeigte sich in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison zum vierten Quartal vorsichtig optimistisch für die werbegetriebene US-Online-Branche. Er rechnet aber mit einem nur vorsichtigen Tenor bei den Ausblicken. Die reduzierten Kursziele stünden weniger mit angepassten Schätzungen in Zusammenhang, sondern hauptsächlich mit gesenkten Bewertungsmultiplikatoren./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 05:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 05:39 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet C (ex Google) Buy

Unternehmen:
Alphabet C (ex Google)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 3.800,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 2.559,88		 Abst. Kursziel*:
48,44%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 2.550,16		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49,01%
Analyst Name:
Lloyd Walmsley 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 3.800,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

28.07.21 Alphabet C (ex Google) Buy UBS AG
28.04.21 Alphabet C (ex Google) buy UBS AG
28.04.21 Alphabet C (ex Google) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.10.20 Alphabet C (ex Google) buy UBS AG
29.09.20 Alphabet C (ex Google) buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Alphabet C (ex Google) Aktie

+49,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +49,01%
Ø Kursziel: 3.800,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
3000
3200
3400
3600
3800
4000
4200
4400
4600
UBS AG
3.800,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +49,01%
Ø Kursziel: 3.800,00
