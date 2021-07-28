ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für die C-Aktie des Google-Mutterkonzerns Alphabet von 3925 auf 3800 US-Dollar gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Lloyd Walmsley zeigte sich in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison zum vierten Quartal vorsichtig optimistisch für die werbegetriebene US-Online-Branche. Er rechnet aber mit einem nur vorsichtigen Tenor bei den Ausblicken. Die reduzierten Kursziele stünden weniger mit angepassten Schätzungen in Zusammenhang, sondern hauptsächlich mit gesenkten Bewertungsmultiplikatoren./tih/he