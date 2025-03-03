Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,46 Bio. EURKGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Weltweit seien die Umsätze im App-Store Erhebungen von UBS zufolge im Februar um 13 Prozent gestiegen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Montagabend nach der Auswertung. Im Vergleich zum Januar habe sich das Wachstum des Technologiekonzerns damit abgeschwächt./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 17:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 17:06 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 236,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 238,03
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,85%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 240,49
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,87%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 242,76
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
