DAX 22.819 -1,4%ESt50 5.464 -1,4%Top 10 Crypto 12,40 -3,6%Dow 43.191 -1,5%Nas 18.350 -2,6%Bitcoin 79.502 -3,3%Euro 1,0502 +0,1%Öl 70,70 -1,1%Gold 2.908 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 HENSOLDT HAG000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 thyssenkrupp 750000 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Allianz 840400 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Xiaomi A2JNY1
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zoll-Streit: DAX deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus -- Continental übertrifft Erwartungen bei Marge und Dividende -- TSMC plant Ausgaben in Milliardenhöhe in den USA
Top News
Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: DAX startet in der Verlustzone Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: DAX startet in der Verlustzone
Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX schwächelt zum Start Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX schwächelt zum Start
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
227,45 EUR +0,30 EUR +0,13 %
STU
240,49 USD +2,34 USD +0,98 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 3,46 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 865985

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:16 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
227,45 EUR 0,30 EUR 0,13%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Weltweit seien die Umsätze im App-Store Erhebungen von UBS zufolge im Februar um 13 Prozent gestiegen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Montagabend nach der Auswertung. Im Vergleich zum Januar habe sich das Wachstum des Technologiekonzerns damit abgeschwächt./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 17:06 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 17:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: pio3 / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 238,03		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,85%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 240,49		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,87%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 242,76

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:16 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.03.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
24.02.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
20.02.25 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.02.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

finanzen.net Giganten im Überblick Bilanzen: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Die Ergebnisse und Termine der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison Bilanzen: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Die Ergebnisse und Termine der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
finanzen.net Weshalb AMD in 2025 besser performen könnte als NVIDIA
finanzen.net Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter
finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones sackt zum Handelsende ab
finanzen.net Strategy-Aktie fällt dennoch: Pensionsfonds kauft bei Bitcoin-Investor massiv zu
finanzen.net NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 liegt nachmittags im Minus
finanzen.net NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verliert am Montagnachmittag
Benzinga Tim Cook Says 'There's Something In The Air' — New MacBook Air Or A Surprise Product Launch On The Cards?
Benzinga What Analysts Are Saying About Apple Stock
Cnet Friday Night Baseball Is Returning to Apple TV Plus
EN, Apple “Friday Night Baseball” returns to Apple TV+ on March 28
RTE.ie Apple defeats US consumer lawsuit over iCloud storage
Business Times Apple defeats US consumer lawsuit over iCloud storage, for now
MotleyFool What's Going on With Apple Stock?
MotleyFool Warren Buffett Is Still Holding His Apple Stock: Should You?