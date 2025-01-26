Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
Marktkap. 24,58 Mrd. EURKGV 14.980,00
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson mit einem Kursziel von 98 schwedischen Kronen auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Netzwerkbereichs seien gut gewesen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung des Quartalsberichts. Auch 2025 winke Wachstum im Kerngeschäft./ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 23:27 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Jari J / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
98,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
7,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
85,36 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
74,50 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
