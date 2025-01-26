DAX 21.682 +0,2%ESt50 5.268 +0,7%Top 10 Crypto 16,43 +4,1%Dow 44.714 -0,3%Nas 19.632 -0,5%Bitcoin 100.969 +1,5%Euro 1,0401 -0,2%Öl 76,55 -0,5%Gold 2.781 +0,8%
Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie

WKN 850001

ISIN SE0000108656

Symbol ERIXF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral

13:31 Uhr
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
7,33 EUR -0,07 EUR -1,00%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson mit einem Kursziel von 98 schwedischen Kronen auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Netzwerkbereichs seien gut gewesen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung des Quartalsberichts. Auch 2025 winke Wachstum im Kerngeschäft./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 23:27 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

