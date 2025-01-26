JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral

13:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson mit einem Kursziel von 98 schwedischen Kronen auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Netzwerkbereichs seien gut gewesen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung des Quartalsberichts. Auch 2025 winke Wachstum im Kerngeschäft./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 23:27 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

