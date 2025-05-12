DAX 23.592 +0,1%ESt50 5.402 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 14,35 +2,5%Dow 42.410 +2,8%Nas 18.708 +4,4%Bitcoin 92.976 +0,3%Euro 1,1134 +0,4%Öl 65,75 +1,2%Gold 3.237 +0,1%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

3,68 EUR +0,18 EUR +5,23 %
STU
3,18 GBP +0,06 GBP +1,92 %
LSE
Marktkap. 17,49 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,29%

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

14:01 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
3,68 EUR 0,18 EUR 5,23%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 320 auf 350 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Patrick Creuset passte seine Schätzungen am Montagnachmittag an den starken Jahresstart der Airline-Holding an./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2025 / 15:22 / CEST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
3,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
3,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
3,18 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,49 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

