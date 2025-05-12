International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
Marktkap. 17,49 Mrd. EURKGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,29%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 320 auf 350 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Patrick Creuset passte seine Schätzungen am Montagnachmittag an den starken Jahresstart der Airline-Holding an./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2025 / 15:22 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
3,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
3,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
3,18 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,49 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|14:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
