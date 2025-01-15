DAX 20.623 +0,2%ESt50 5.100 +1,3%Top 10 Crypto 16,17 +3,6%Dow 43.222 +1,7%Nas 19.511 +2,5%Bitcoin 96.717 -0,7%Euro 1,0274 -0,2%Öl 81,35 -1,4%Gold 2.702 +0,2%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 330 Pence belassen. Die britische Fluggesellschaft profitiere weiterhin von der Positionierung auf den attraktivsten Strecken, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Insgesamt gebe es derzeit mehr positive als negative Einflüsse für den Flugliniensektor/mf/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.01.2025 / 21:54 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2025 / 06:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
3,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
3,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
3,13 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,29 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:06 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
11:26 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.01.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
07.01.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
18.12.24 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

