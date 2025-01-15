Bernstein Research

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

12:06 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 330 Pence belassen. Die britische Fluggesellschaft profitiere weiterhin von der Positionierung auf den attraktivsten Strecken, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Insgesamt gebe es derzeit mehr positive als negative Einflüsse für den Flugliniensektor/mf/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.01.2025 / 21:54 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2025 / 06:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

