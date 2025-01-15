International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
Marktkap. 18,2 Mrd. EURKGV 3,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 330 Pence belassen. Die britische Fluggesellschaft profitiere weiterhin von der Positionierung auf den attraktivsten Strecken, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Insgesamt gebe es derzeit mehr positive als negative Einflüsse für den Flugliniensektor/mf/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.01.2025 / 21:54 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2025 / 06:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
