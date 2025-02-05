Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 75,59 Mrd. EURKGV 7,94
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 4,40 auf 4,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die klare Wachstumsstrategie bedeute enormen Value für die Aktionäre, schrieb Analyst Giovanni Razzoli in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar nach Zahlen./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.02.2025 / 08:05 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
4,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
4,27 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,77%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
4,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,84%
|
Analyst Name:
Giovanni Razzoli
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
