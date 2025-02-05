DAX 21.886 +1,4%ESt50 5.354 +1,6%Top 10 Crypto 14,70 -0,7%Dow 44.873 +0,7%Nas 19.726 +0,2%Bitcoin 93.541 +0,8%Euro 1,0375 -0,3%Öl 74,84 +0,2%Gold 2.851 -0,6%
Heute im Fokus
DAX fest nach neuem Rekordhoch -- Wall Street uneins -- MicroStrategy mit neuem Namen und mehr Verlust -- Peloton, Honeywell, BASF, Infineon, Ford, Arm Holdings, im Fokus
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co. Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Peloton-Aktie springt dennoch hoch: Peloton steckt weiter tief in den roten Zahlen - Mehr Umsatz als gedacht Peloton-Aktie springt dennoch hoch: Peloton steckt weiter tief in den roten Zahlen - Mehr Umsatz als gedacht
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

4,34 EUR +0,12 EUR +2,92 %
STU
4,35 EUR +0,13 EUR +3,14 %
BTE
Marktkap. 75,59 Mrd. EUR

KGV 7,94

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

Deutsche Bank AG

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

13:31 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
4,34 EUR 0,12 EUR 2,92%
Charts| News| Analysen
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 4,40 auf 4,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die klare Wachstumsstrategie bedeute enormen Value für die Aktionäre, schrieb Analyst Giovanni Razzoli in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar nach Zahlen./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.02.2025 / 08:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
4,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
4,27 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,77%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
4,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,84%
Analyst Name:
Giovanni Razzoli 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,75 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

13:31 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.02.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.02.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
04.02.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.02.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

finanzen.net STOXX 50-Performance Börse Europa: STOXX 50 letztendlich mit Kursplus Börse Europa: STOXX 50 letztendlich mit Kursplus
finanzen.net Intesa Sanpaolo legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
finanzen.net Mittwochshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels leichter
finanzen.net Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 fällt zurück
finanzen.net Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 nachmittags mit Zuschlägen
finanzen.net STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 am Mittwochmittag im Plus
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich am Mittwochmittag schwächer
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Europa: STOXX 50 legt zum Handelsstart zu
finanzen.net Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 schwächelt zum Handelsstart
Financial Times Intesa Sanpaolo chief calls on governments to stay out of banking deals
