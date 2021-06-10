  • Suche
RTL Aktie WKN: 861149 / ISIN: LU0061462528

49,90EUR
+0,76EUR
+1,55%
16:45:10
XETRA
mehr Daten anzeigen
24.06.2021 15:26

RTL buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für RTL angesichts der geplanten Fusion der niederländischen TV-Sparte mit Talpa Network auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro belassen. Analyst Conor O'Shea verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zudem darauf, dass ein Verkauf des Belgien-Geschäfts wohl kurz bevorstehe./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: RTL buy

Unternehmen:
RTL S.A.		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
57,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
49,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,87%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
49,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,23%
Analyst Name:
Conor O'Shea 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
56,60 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu RTL S.A.

15:26 Uhr RTL buy Kepler Cheuvreux
10.06.21 RTL kaufen Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11.05.21 RTL Halten DZ BANK
10.05.21 RTL buy Kepler Cheuvreux
10.05.21 RTL Hold Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu RTL S.A.

mehr RTL S.A. News
