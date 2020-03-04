|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
RTL S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
45,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
31,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
43,04%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
34,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Eary
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,60 €
|12:16 Uhr
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:36 Uhr
|RTL Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.20
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.02.20
|RTL Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.20
|RTL Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:16 Uhr
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:36 Uhr
|RTL Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.20
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.02.20
|RTL Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.20
|RTL Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.12.19
|RTL buy
|HSBC
|04.11.19
|RTL buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.09.19
|RTL buy
|Oddo BHF
|02.07.19
|RTL buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|29.11.18
|RTL kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|08.07.19
|RTL Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|14.03.19
|RTL Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.01.19
|RTL Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.01.19
|RTL Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|04.01.19
|RTL Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|12:16 Uhr
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:36 Uhr
|RTL Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.20
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.02.20
|RTL Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.20
|RTL Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:27 Uhr
|Uniper Hold
|12:27 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA buy
|12:19 Uhr
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) Hold
|12:19 Uhr
|Enel buy
|12:18 Uhr
|E.ON Hold
|11:27 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|11:26 Uhr
|RTL Neutral
|11:24 Uhr
|Fraport buy
|11:23 Uhr
|RWE buy
|11:22 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|10:56 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|10:52 Uhr
|Linde buy
|10:28 Uhr
|Oracle Equal weight
|10:26 Uhr
|Symrise Hold
|10:11 Uhr
|Fraport Underweight
|10:09 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|09:59 Uhr
|Oracle Outperform
|09:55 Uhr
|ams verkaufen
|09:54 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|09:45 Uhr
|RTL Neutral
|09:28 Uhr
|Fraport Underperform
|09:24 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|09:21 Uhr
|Givaudan Underperform
|09:20 Uhr
|Evonik Outperform
|09:17 Uhr
|Symrise market-perform
|09:17 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|08:03 Uhr
|Evonik overweight
|07:56 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|07:56 Uhr
|BASF market-perform
|07:49 Uhr
|Brenntag overweight
|07:44 Uhr
|Air Liquide Neutral
|07:31 Uhr
|Linde buy
|07:31 Uhr
|SAFRAN overweight
|07:31 Uhr
|PUMA buy
|07:30 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines overweight
|07:28 Uhr
|Carrefour overweight
|07:27 Uhr
|Oracle Neutral
|07:19 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|07:19 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|12.03.20
|RWE Neutral
|12.03.20
|BMW Neutral
|12.03.20
|K+S Underperform
|12.03.20
|BMW Sector Perform
|12.03.20
|BMW Halten
|12.03.20
|Hannover Rück Hold
|12.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|12.03.20
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|12.03.20
|Lufthansa Outperform
|12.03.20
|United Parcel Service Neutral
|12.03.20
|Uniper Halten
|DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan