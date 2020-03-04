ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für RTL nach Jahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 45 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebita) sei besser als prognostiziert ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Richard Eary in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Der Umsatz des Medienkonzerns und der Ausblick auf 2020 seien hingegen etwas hinter den Erwartungen zurückgeblieben./edh/tih



