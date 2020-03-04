finanzen.net

13.03.2020 12:16

RTL Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für RTL nach Jahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 45 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebita) sei besser als prognostiziert ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Richard Eary in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Der Umsatz des Medienkonzerns und der Ausblick auf 2020 seien hingegen etwas hinter den Erwartungen zurückgeblieben./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2020 / 07:56 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: RTL Neutral

Unternehmen:
RTL S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
45,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
31,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
43,04%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
34,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,97%
Analyst Name:
Richard Eary 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
50,60 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu RTL S.A.

12:16 Uhr RTL Neutral UBS AG
10:36 Uhr RTL Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.03.20 RTL Neutral UBS AG
12.02.20 RTL Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.01.20 RTL Equal weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

mehr RTL S.A. News
Kursziele RTL Aktie

+47,26%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,26%
Ø Kursziel: 50,60
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
45,00 €
Oddo BHF
64,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
58,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
55,00 €
Barclays Capital
48 €
Warburg Research
47,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
46 €
Deutsche Bank AG
48,00 €
HSBC
51,00 €
UBS AG
45,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,26%
Ø Kursziel: 50,60
alle RTL S.A. Kursziele

