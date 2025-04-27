DAX22.242 +0,8%ESt505.154 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto12,60 +5,9%Dow39.966 -0,3%Nas17.246 +0,5%Bitcoin83.472 +1,1%Euro1,1380 -0,1%Öl66,64 +0,2%Gold3.284 -2,0%
DAX in KW 17: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

25.04.25 18:03 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 17 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 17/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.04.2025 und dem 25.04.2025. Stand ist der 25.04.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -5,29 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: EON SE

EON SE: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 37: RWE

RWE: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 36: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Zalando

Zalando: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 32: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 31: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 30: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 29: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Symrise

Symrise: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 27: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Allianz

Allianz: 3,13 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 23: Merck

Merck: 3,86 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 22: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,22 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 20: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 4,78 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,88 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 17: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 16: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 6,46 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 15: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 6,97 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: BASF

BASF: 7,08 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 13: Porsche

Porsche: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 8,15 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 11: Continental

Continental: 8,17 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SAP SE

SAP SE: 8,27 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 9: BMW

BMW: 8,63 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 8: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 8,68 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 8,76 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 8,78 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 9,18 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: adidas

adidas: 9,24 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bayer

Bayer: 9,32 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Siemens

Siemens: 10,58 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 13,19 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

