DAX in KW 17: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 17/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.04.2025 und dem 25.04.2025. Stand ist der 25.04.2025.
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -5,29 Prozent
Platz 39: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,80 Prozent
Platz 38: EON SE
EON SE: -1,57 Prozent
Platz 37: RWE
RWE: -0,70 Prozent
Platz 36: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,43 Prozent
Platz 35: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,48 Prozent
Platz 34: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,59 Prozent
Platz 33: Zalando
Zalando: 0,79 Prozent
Platz 32: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,01 Prozent
Platz 31: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 1,19 Prozent
Platz 30: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 1,70 Prozent
Platz 29: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,15 Prozent
Platz 28: Symrise
Symrise: 2,48 Prozent
Platz 27: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,89 Prozent
Platz 26: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 3,03 Prozent
Platz 25: Allianz
Allianz: 3,13 Prozent
Platz 24: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,17 Prozent
Platz 23: Merck
Merck: 3,86 Prozent
Platz 22: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 4,20 Prozent
Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,22 Prozent
Platz 20: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 4,78 Prozent
Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,88 Prozent
Platz 18: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 5,13 Prozent
Platz 17: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 6,16 Prozent
Platz 16: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 6,46 Prozent
Platz 15: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 6,97 Prozent
Platz 14: BASF
BASF: 7,08 Prozent
Platz 13: Porsche
Porsche: 7,36 Prozent
Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 8,15 Prozent
Platz 11: Continental
Continental: 8,17 Prozent
Platz 10: SAP SE
SAP SE: 8,27 Prozent
Platz 9: BMW
BMW: 8,63 Prozent
Platz 8: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 8,68 Prozent
Platz 7: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 8,76 Prozent
Platz 6: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 8,78 Prozent
Platz 5: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 9,18 Prozent
Platz 4: adidas
adidas: 9,24 Prozent
Platz 3: Bayer
Bayer: 9,32 Prozent
Platz 2: Siemens
Siemens: 10,58 Prozent
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 13,19 Prozent
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com