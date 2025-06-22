DAX in KW 25: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 25/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.06.2025 und dem 20.06.2025. Stand ist der 20.06.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -7,75 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,80 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 38: Zalando
Zalando: -6,67 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Symrise
Symrise: -5,53 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 36: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -4,52 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 35: BMW
BMW: -4,38 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -4,31 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 32: Merck
Merck: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 31: Infineon
Infineon: -3,39 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 30: Continental
Continental: -3,29 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bayer
Bayer: -2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 28: Siemens
Siemens: -2,63 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: adidas
adidas: -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -2,12 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -2,02 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 24: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -1,83 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 21: BASF
BASF: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 20: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,41 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 19: RWE
RWE: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Porsche
Porsche: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 16: Allianz
Allianz: -0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 15: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 14: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 13: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 12: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: EON SE
EON SE: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 10: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 0,91 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 5: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 4: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 6,43 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 1: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 9,32 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
