US-Kriegseintritt? Trump will binnen zwei Wochen entscheiden: DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Eutelsat, NVIDIA, Tesla, Infineon, thyssenkrupp nucera, Rheinmetall & Co. im Fokus
DAX in KW 25: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
Israels Armee: Drohnenangriff aus dem Iran abgewehrt - Dutzende Ziele in Iran angegriffen
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 25: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

20.06.25 18:05 Uhr
DAX-Woche KW 25: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Top- und Flop-Performern | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.350,6 PKT 293,2 PKT 1,27%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 25 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 25/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.06.2025 und dem 20.06.2025. Stand ist der 20.06.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -7,75 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,80 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 38: Zalando

Zalando: -6,67 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Symrise

Symrise: -5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 36: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 35: BMW

BMW: -4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 32: Merck

Merck: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 31: Infineon

Infineon: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 30: Continental

Continental: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bayer

Bayer: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 28: Siemens

Siemens: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: adidas

adidas: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 24: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 21: BASF

BASF: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 20: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 19: RWE

RWE: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Porsche

Porsche: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 16: Allianz

Allianz: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 15: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 14: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 13: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 12: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: EON SE

EON SE: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 10: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 5: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 4: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 6,43 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 1: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 9,32 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

