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EQS-Adhoc: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback

20.04.26 18:59 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback

20-Apr-2026 / 18:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Art. 17 Regulation (EU) 596/2014

Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback

 

Linz, 20 April 2026 – The Managing Board of Fabasoft AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2025 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 65 (1) number 4 and in accordance with Section 65 (1) number 8 of the AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act). Shares in Fabasoft AG are to be acquired up to a maximum total volume (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 2,000,000.00 (in words: 2 million euros). Based on the current share price level (XETRA closing price, as of 17 April 2026), this would be approximately 1.5% of the company's share capital.

The share buyback is to be carried out under the leadership of a bank which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of and without influence by the company. The acquisition will be carried out via the stock exchange in compliance with the so-called safe harbor provision in Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, with the exception of the purpose of the repurchase. This is broader than provided for in Art. 5 (2) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The shares may therefore be used for all purposes specified in the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 9 July 2025.

The share buyback is expected to start on 22 April 2026 and to last until 31 January 2027 at the latest. Further details will be published by Fabasoft AG prior to the start of the buyback program.

 

About Fabasoft:

As software product company and market leader in the field of electronic records management in the DACH-region, Fabasoft sets standards for digital excellence and innovation. In the Fabasphere – its cloud-native ecosystem – the SaaS provider combines high-performance, AI-powered software solutions for document-intensive business processes. The integrated Mindbreeze AI processes information based on context, automates workflows, and ensures smooth collaboration. In addition, development, operation, and data storage in the EU and Switzerland ensure full digital sovereignty.

 

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

 

Linz, 20 April 2026
Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager
E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0



End of Inside Information

20-Apr-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732-606162-0
Fax: +43 732-606162-609
E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
EQS News ID: 2311524

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2311524  20-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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