17.10.2022 16:16

GoPro Aktie News: GoPro steigt am Nachmittag

GoPro Aktie News: GoPro steigt am Nachmittag
So bewegt sich GoPro
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von GoPro. Das Papier von GoPro legte zuletzt zu und stieg im Frankfurt-Handel um 1,7 Prozent auf 5,30 EUR.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von GoPro nach oben. Im Frankfurt-Handel gewann die Aktie um 04:22 Uhr 1,7 Prozent auf 5,30 EUR. In der Spitze gewann die GoPro-Aktie bis auf 5,30 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 5,24 EUR.

Bei 10,64 EUR markierte der Titel am 18.11.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Gewinne von 50,20 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 03.10.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 4,98 EUR ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 6,41 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte GoPro am 04.08.2022 vor. Das EPS wurde mit 0,08 USD ausgewiesen. Das entspricht genau dem Gewinn je Aktie von 0,12 USD, der im Vorjahr erwirtschaftet wurde. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 250,69 USD – ein Plus von 0,44 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem GoPro 249,59 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2022-Finanzergebnisse wird am 03.11.2022 erwartet. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Bilanz am 02.11.2023.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass GoPro im Jahr 2022 0,751 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

