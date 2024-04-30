DAX17.932 -1,0%ESt504.921 -1,2%MSCIW3.305 -1,3%Dow37.816 -1,5%Nas15.658 -2,0%Bitcoin56.197 -1,3%Euro1,0662 -0,1%Öl85,60 -2,6%Gold2.288 +0,1%
Heute im Fokus
Berichtssaison auf Hochtouren: DAX schließt leichter -- Amazon überzeugt -- VW macht weniger Umsatz -- Mercedes-Benz mit schwächerem Jahresstart -- Pinterest, PayPal, Apple, adidas, Coca-Cola im Fokus
Top News
Rohstoffe im April 2024: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
April 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
Profil
Performance der Tech-Werte

April 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

01.05.24 03:02 Uhr
Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Entwicklung der TecDAX-Aktien im April 2024 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im April.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.274,0 PKT -35,2 PKT -1,06%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im April 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im April 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 30.04.2024. Stand ist der 30.04.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -32,69 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -23,41 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -15,15 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -14,42 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 26: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -12,36 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 25: Siltronic

Siltronic: -11,07 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -10,78 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 23: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -10,41 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 22: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -10,11 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -8,91 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -8,15 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -8,03 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Kontron

Kontron: -7,63 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 17: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -7,63 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 16: Bechtle

Bechtle: -7,51 Prozent

Platz 15: SAP SE

SAP SE: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -4,49 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 12: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 11: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 10: Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik

Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 9: freenet

freenet: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 8: PNE

PNE: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 7: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 6: 1&1

1&1: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 5: Infineon

Infineon: 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 4: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 6,01 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 3: United Internet

United Internet: 8,53 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 9,05 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: 27,63 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

