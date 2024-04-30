April 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im April.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im April 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 30.04.2024. Stand ist der 30.04.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -32,69 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -23,41 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -15,15 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -14,42 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 26: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -12,36 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 25: Siltronic
Siltronic: -11,07 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -10,78 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 23: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -10,41 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 22: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -10,11 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -8,91 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -8,15 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -8,03 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Kontron
Kontron: -7,63 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 17: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -7,63 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 16: Bechtle
Bechtle: -7,51 Prozent
Platz 15: SAP SE
SAP SE: -5,96 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -4,49 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 12: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 11: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 10: Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik
Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 9: freenet
freenet: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 8: PNE
PNE: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 7: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 6: 1&1
1&1: 3,00 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 5: Infineon
Infineon: 3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 4: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 6,01 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 3: United Internet
United Internet: 8,53 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 9,05 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 1: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: 27,63 Prozent
Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag