Performance der Tech-Werte

April 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

01.05.25 03:25 Uhr
Tops und Flops im TecDAX: So entwickelten sich die Aktien im April 2025 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im April.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.634,8 PKT 28,4 PKT 0,79%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im April 2025

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im April 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 30.04.2025. Stand ist der 30.04.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -16,89 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 29: Siltronic

Siltronic: -16,16 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -11,71 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,52 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 26: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -7,41 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Infineon

Infineon: -7,20 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 24: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -6,55 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kontron

Kontron: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 22: Formycon

Formycon: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 20: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 19: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 18: United Internet

United Internet: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 16: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 13: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: 1&1

1&1: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 11: freenet

freenet: 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 10: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 5,44 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 9: Bechtle

Bechtle: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 8: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 6,76 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 7: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,91 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 6: PNE

PNE: 9,07 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 5: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 10,32 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Nordex

Nordex: 11,72 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 11,83 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 2: IONOS

IONOS: 13,13 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 22,17 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

