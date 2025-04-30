April 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im April.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im April 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 30.04.2025. Stand ist der 30.04.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -16,89 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 29: Siltronic
Siltronic: -16,16 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -11,71 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,52 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 26: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -7,41 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Infineon
Infineon: -7,20 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 24: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -6,55 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Kontron
Kontron: -3,54 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 22: Formycon
Formycon: -2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 20: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 19: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 18: United Internet
United Internet: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 16: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 2,76 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 13: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 3,61 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: 1&1
1&1: 3,99 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 11: freenet
freenet: 4,39 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 10: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 5,44 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 9: Bechtle
Bechtle: 5,65 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 8: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 6,76 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 7: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,91 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 6: PNE
PNE: 9,07 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 5: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 10,32 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nordex
Nordex: 11,72 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 11,83 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 2: IONOS
IONOS: 13,13 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 22,17 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
