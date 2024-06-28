DAX18.235 +0,1%ESt504.894 -0,2%MSCIW3.512 -0,3%Dow39.119 -0,1%Nas17.733 -0,7%Bitcoin56.839 +0,1%Euro1,0714 +0,1%Öl86,40 +0,1%Gold2.326 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Nike 866993 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Apple 865985 Microsoft 870747 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Inflation sinkt leicht: US-Börsen letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt wenig verändert -- Nokia übernimmt Infinera -- Cyberangriff auf TeamViewer -- Nike deutet Prognosesenkung an -- Tesla im Fokus
Top News
KW 26: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Juni 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Du bist ein Digital Native mit einem Gespür für Innovation und Vertrieb? Dann starte Deine Karriere jetzt als Projektmanager Digital Sales/Sales Product Owner bei finanzen.net!
Performance der Tech-Werte

Juni 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

30.06.24 02:03 Uhr
Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Entwicklung der TecDAX-Aktien im Juni 2024 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Juni.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.326,6 PKT -4,0 PKT -0,12%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Juni 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Juni 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2024 und dem 28.06.2024. Stand ist der 28.06.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -47,70 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -26,61 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 28: Nordex

Nordex: -21,80 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -14,96 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 26: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -13,08 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 25: Kontron

Kontron: -11,75 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 24: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -11,21 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 23: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -10,24 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -9,19 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 21: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -9,17 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: 1&1

1&1: -8,91 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 19: PNE

PNE: -8,74 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 18: United Internet

United Internet: -8,55 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Infineon

Infineon: -7,50 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 16: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,68 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 15: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -5,89 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 14: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,98 Prozent

Platz 13: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 10: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 9: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 7: freenet

freenet: 4,64 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 6: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 5: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 6,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 6,85 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 3: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,81 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 2: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: 11,82 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Platz 1: SAP SE

SAP SE: 12,42 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

02:37KW 26: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02:03Juni 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
29.06.242. Quartal 2024: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
29.06.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
28.06.24Looking At T-Mobile US's Recent Unusual Options Activity
28.06.24Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring SAP Through Analyst Insights
28.06.24Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: TecDAX beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten
28.06.24Teamviewer nennt weitere Details zu Sicherheitsvorfall