Juni 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Juni.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Juni 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2024 und dem 28.06.2024. Stand ist der 28.06.2024.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -47,70 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -26,61 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 28: Nordex
Nordex: -21,80 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -14,96 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 26: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -13,08 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 25: Kontron
Kontron: -11,75 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 24: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -11,21 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 23: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -10,24 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -9,19 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 21: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -9,17 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: 1&1
1&1: -8,91 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 19: PNE
PNE: -8,74 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 18: United Internet
United Internet: -8,55 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Infineon
Infineon: -7,50 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 16: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,68 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 15: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -5,89 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,98 Prozent
Platz 13: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,60 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -2,82 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 10: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,59 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 9: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 7: freenet
freenet: 4,64 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 6: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 5,49 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 5: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 6,68 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 6,85 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 3: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,81 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 2: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: 11,82 Prozent
Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG
Platz 1: SAP SE
SAP SE: 12,42 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag