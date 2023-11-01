DAX14.810 +0,6%ESt504.061 +0,8%MSCIW2.769 +0,4%Dow33.053 +0,4%Nas12.851 +0,5%Bitcoin32.595 -0,4%Euro1,0573 -0,1%Öl85,32 -2,4%Gold1.978 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Infineon 623100 BYD A0M4W9 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Plug Power A1JA81 Bayer BAY001 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Eurozone-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Bund drängt Siemens zu Milliardenunterstützung für Siemens Energy -- BASF fährt Verluste ein -- Apple im Fokus
Top News
Die meistgestellte Frage an Cathie Wood beantwortet: ARK Invest kommt nach Europa
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
NEU: Blockmagazin - das neue Portal rund um Krypto, Blockchain, Web3 und NFTs -w-
Performance der Tech-Werte

Oktober 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

01.11.23 03:27 Uhr
Oktober 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Oktober.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
2.845,1 PKT 54,2 PKT 1,94%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2023

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Oktober 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 31.10.2023. Stand ist der 31.10.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -26,60 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -24,01 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -22,57 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 27: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -16,37 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 26: Nordex

Nordex: -14,76 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 25: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -13,92 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 24: Infineon

Infineon: -12,37 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 23: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -9,48 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 22: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -9,18 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: PNE

PNE: -8,83 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 20: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -8,23 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 19: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -6,89 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 18: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,85 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 17: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 16: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -6,02 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 15: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -5,40 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 14: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,88 Prozent

Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 8: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kontron

Kontron: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 3: freenet

freenet: 7,94 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 2: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 18,08 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 1: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 21,63 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

03:27Oktober 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
31.10.23TeamViewer-Aktie leichter: Trotz zweistelligem Wachstum verfehlt TeamViewer Erwartungen - CEO zuversichtlich
31.10.23Aufschläge in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Ende des Dienstagshandels in der Gewinnzone
31.10.23Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: TecDAX nachmittags mit Kursplus
31.10.23 QIAGEN (QGEN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Margins Down
31.10.23Zuversicht in Frankfurt: So performt der TecDAX am Dienstagmittag
31.10.23gettex: Stabilisierung bei hoher Volatilität
31.10.23Zuversicht in Frankfurt: TecDAX beginnt Dienstagshandel mit Gewinnen