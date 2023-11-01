Oktober 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Oktober.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Oktober 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 31.10.2023. Stand ist der 31.10.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -26,60 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -24,01 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 28: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -22,57 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 27: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -16,37 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 26: Nordex
Nordex: -14,76 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 25: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -13,92 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 24: Infineon
Infineon: -12,37 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 23: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -9,48 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 22: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -9,18 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: PNE
PNE: -8,83 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 20: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -8,23 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 19: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -6,89 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 18: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -6,85 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 17: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -6,83 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 16: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -6,02 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 15: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -5,40 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,88 Prozent
Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: -3,01 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 8: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Kontron
Kontron: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 3: freenet
freenet: 7,94 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 2: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 18,08 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 1: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 21,63 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
