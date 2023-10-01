DAX15.387 +0,4%ESt504.175 +0,3%MSCIW2.853 -0,1%Dow33.508 -0,5%Nas13.219 +0,1%Bitcoin25.522 +0,1%Euro1,0589 +0,2%Öl95,34 +0,2%Gold1.849 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Commerzbank CBK100 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 SCHOTT Pharma A3ENQ5 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Plug Power A1JA81 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow tiefer -- Finanzinvestor Cinven will SYNLAB vollständig erwerben -- Commerzbank vor Dividendenerhöhung -- VW, thyssenkrupp, Allianz, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
September 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2023: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance der Tech-Werte

September 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

01.10.23 03:01 Uhr
September 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im September.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.019,8 PKT 29,1 PKT 0,97%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im September 2023

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im September 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.08.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -17,68 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 29: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -13,85 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -13,12 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 27: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -12,22 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 26: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -11,90 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 25: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -11,70 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 24: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -11,15 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -9,71 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 22: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -9,36 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 21: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -8,94 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 20: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,89 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 19: Kontron

Kontron: -8,48 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 18: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -7,95 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 17: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -6,31 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -6,03 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 15: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -5,80 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 14: Infineon

Infineon: -5,01 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 13: SAP SE

SAP SE: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 11: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 10: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 9: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,27 Prozent

Platz 8: freenet

freenet: 0 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 7: PNE

PNE: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nordex

Nordex: 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 4: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,51 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 2: Siltronic

Siltronic: 10,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: United Internet

United Internet: 14,85 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

03:01September 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
30.09.23Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
30.09.233. Quartal 2023: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
30.09.23KW 39: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.09.23Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
29.09.23Optimismus in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht schlussendlich Zuschläge
29.09.23Lidl, Kaufland, Volkswagen, Deutsche Telekom, ProSiebenSat.1, FTX - das war Freitag, 29.09.2023
29.09.23TecDAX-Handel aktuell: TecDAX legt nachmittags zu