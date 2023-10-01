September 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im September.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im September 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.08.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -17,68 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 29: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -13,85 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -13,12 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 27: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -12,22 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 26: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -11,90 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 25: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -11,70 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 24: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -11,15 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -9,71 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 22: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -9,36 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 21: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -8,94 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 20: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,89 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 19: Kontron
Kontron: -8,48 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 18: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -7,95 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 17: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -6,31 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -6,03 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 15: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,80 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 14: Infineon
Infineon: -5,01 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 13: SAP SE
SAP SE: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -4,21 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 11: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -3,22 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 10: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -0,29 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 9: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,27 Prozent
Platz 8: freenet
freenet: 0 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 7: PNE
PNE: 0,92 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,64 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 3,42 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 4: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,51 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 5,65 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 2: Siltronic
Siltronic: 10,29 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: United Internet
United Internet: 14,85 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag