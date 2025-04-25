DAX22.242 +0,8%ESt505.154 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto12,60 +5,9%Dow40.114 +0,1%Nas17.383 +1,3%Bitcoin83.046 ±0,0%Euro1,1410 ±0,0%Öl66,91 +0,6%Gold3.315 ±0,0%
DAX geht höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich fester -- Alphabet meldet Gewinnsprung - Deal mit Palantir -- BYD mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- Merck, Intel, BioNTech, Apple, Bayer im Fokus
Wall Street geht unstet ins Wochenende: Dow stabil - NASDAQ schraubt sich ins Plus
Performance

KW 17: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

26.04.25 02:41 Uhr
KW 17 im MDAX: Die besten und schwächsten Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
28.294,7 PKT 386,9 PKT 1,39%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 17 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 17/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.04.2025 und dem 25.04.2025. Stand ist der 25.04.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 48: RENK

RENK: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 47: Nordex

Nordex: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 45: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 43: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 42: freenet

freenet: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 41: Scout24

Scout24: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 40: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 39: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 38: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 37: Talanx

Talanx: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 36: RTL

RTL: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 33: United Internet

United Internet: 3,43 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Evonik

Evonik: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Fraport

Fraport: 3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 28: K+S

K+S: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 26: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 25: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 24: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 4,93 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,94 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 21: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 5,01 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 5,25 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 19: GEA

GEA: 5,29 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 18: AUTO1

AUTO1: 5,42 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 5,55 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 15: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 5,86 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 14: KRONES

KRONES: 6,06 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 13: TRATON

TRATON: 6,47 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 12: Bechtle

Bechtle: 6,93 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 11: LANXESS

LANXESS: 7,29 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 10: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 7,35 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 8: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 7,43 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 7: TUI

TUI: 7,71 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 8,45 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 5: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 10,23 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 4: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 10,39 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 11,53 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 2: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 12,58 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 1: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 15,42 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

