KW 17: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 17/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.04.2025 und dem 25.04.2025. Stand ist der 25.04.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 48: RENK
RENK: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 47: Nordex
Nordex: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 45: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,36 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 44: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 43: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 42: freenet
freenet: 0,97 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 41: Scout24
Scout24: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 40: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 39: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 38: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,21 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 37: Talanx
Talanx: 2,26 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 36: RTL
RTL: 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 3,02 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 33: United Internet
United Internet: 3,43 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 3,62 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Evonik
Evonik: 3,90 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Fraport
Fraport: 3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 28: K+S
K+S: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 26: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 4,39 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 25: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 4,82 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 24: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 4,93 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,94 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 4,97 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 21: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 5,01 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 5,25 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 19: GEA
GEA: 5,29 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 18: AUTO1
AUTO1: 5,42 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 5,50 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 5,55 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 15: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 5,86 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 14: KRONES
KRONES: 6,06 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 13: TRATON
TRATON: 6,47 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 12: Bechtle
Bechtle: 6,93 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 11: LANXESS
LANXESS: 7,29 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 10: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 7,35 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 7,36 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 8: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 7,43 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 7: TUI
TUI: 7,71 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 8,45 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 5: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 10,23 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 4: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 10,39 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 11,53 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 2: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 12,58 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 1: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 15,42 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
