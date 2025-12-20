DAX24.288 +0,4%Est505.760 +0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,75 +5,2%Nas23.308 +1,3%Bitcoin75.196 ±-0,0%Euro1,1714 ±-0,0%Öl60,47 +1,3%Gold4.339 +0,1%
KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

20.12.25 02:24 Uhr
MDAX in KW 51: Diese Titel überzeugten, diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.361,5 PKT 80,3 PKT 0,27%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 51 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 51/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.12.2025 und dem 19.12.2025. Stand ist der 19.12.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: LANXESS

LANXESS: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 49: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 47: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -2,47 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 46: RENK

RENK: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 45: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 44: Fraport

Fraport: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 43: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 42: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 40: AUTO1

AUTO1: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Evonik

Evonik: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: TRATON

TRATON: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 36: KRONES

KRONES: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 35: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 33: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 32: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 31: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 30: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 29: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 28: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 27: Nordex

Nordex: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 26: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 24: K+S

K+S: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 23: Fielmann

Fielmann: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 22: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 20: IONOS

IONOS: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 18: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 16: Talanx

Talanx: 2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 15: Aurubis

Aurubis: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 14: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 13: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 12: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 10: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 3,24 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 9: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 8: freenet

freenet: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 7: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 6: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: RTL

RTL: 4,92 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,35 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 3: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 6,10 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: United Internet

United Internet: 6,33 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: TUI

TUI: 11,79 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

