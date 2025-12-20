KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 51/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.12.2025 und dem 19.12.2025. Stand ist der 19.12.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: LANXESS
LANXESS: -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 49: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -2,93 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 47: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -2,47 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 46: RENK
RENK: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 45: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,87 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 44: Fraport
Fraport: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 43: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,58 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 42: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,42 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 40: AUTO1
AUTO1: -1,11 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Evonik
Evonik: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: TRATON
TRATON: -0,59 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 36: KRONES
KRONES: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 35: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 33: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 32: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 31: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 30: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 29: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 28: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,75 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 27: Nordex
Nordex: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 26: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,25 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 24: K+S
K+S: 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 23: Fielmann
Fielmann: 1,41 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 22: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 20: IONOS
IONOS: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 18: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,31 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 16: Talanx
Talanx: 2,36 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 15: Aurubis
Aurubis: 2,42 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 14: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 13: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 12: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 2,87 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 3,08 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 10: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 3,24 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 9: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 3,27 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 8: freenet
freenet: 3,74 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 7: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 6: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: RTL
RTL: 4,92 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,35 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 3: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 6,10 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: United Internet
United Internet: 6,33 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: TUI
TUI: 11,79 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
