KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 02/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.01.2026 und dem 09.01.2026. Stand ist der 09.01.2026.
Platz 50: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -3,01 Prozent
Platz 49: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,50 Prozent
Platz 48: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -1,40 Prozent
Platz 47: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,98 Prozent
Platz 46: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -0,90 Prozent
Platz 45: freenet
freenet: -0,88 Prozent
Platz 44: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,53 Prozent
Platz 43: Evonik
Evonik: -0,53 Prozent
Platz 42: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,31 Prozent
Platz 41: Fielmann
Fielmann: 0,23 Prozent
Platz 40: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,24 Prozent
Platz 39: TRATON
TRATON: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 38: Talanx
Talanx: 0,71 Prozent
Platz 37: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,94 Prozent
Platz 36: K+S
K+S: 1,11 Prozent
Platz 35: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,35 Prozent
Platz 34: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,44 Prozent
Platz 33: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,93 Prozent
Platz 32: LANXESS
LANXESS: 1,94 Prozent
Platz 31: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,33 Prozent
Platz 30: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 2,42 Prozent
Platz 29: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 2,84 Prozent
Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,92 Prozent
Platz 27: KRONES
KRONES: 2,94 Prozent
Platz 26: TUI
TUI: 2,96 Prozent
Platz 25: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 3,11 Prozent
Platz 24: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 3,36 Prozent
Platz 23: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,72 Prozent
Platz 22: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,83 Prozent
Platz 21: RTL
RTL: 4,02 Prozent
Platz 20: IONOS
IONOS: 4,12 Prozent
Platz 19: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,13 Prozent
Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,14 Prozent
Platz 17: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 4,45 Prozent
Platz 16: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 4,47 Prozent
Platz 15: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,67 Prozent
Platz 14: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 4,80 Prozent
Platz 13: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 4,80 Prozent
Platz 12: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 4,89 Prozent
Platz 11: Fraport
Fraport: 5,48 Prozent
Platz 10: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 5,86 Prozent
Platz 9: United Internet
United Internet: 5,88 Prozent
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: 6,74 Prozent
Platz 7: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 6,92 Prozent
Platz 6: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 7,03 Prozent
Platz 5: AUTO1
AUTO1: 7,12 Prozent
Platz 4: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 8,49 Prozent
Platz 3: RENK
RENK: 15,51 Prozent
Platz 2: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 18,88 Prozent
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 19,50 Prozent
