US-Börsen gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord höher -- Tilray übertrifft Erwartungen -- TUI, Alphabet, BMW, BioNTech, Rheinmetall, DroneShield, Rio Tinto, Merck & Co. im Fokus
KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 2 im Überblick
Performance

KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

10.01.26 03:20 Uhr
MDAX in KW 2: Diese Titel überzeugten, diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
32.167,2 PKT 84,1 PKT 0,26%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 2 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 02/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.01.2026 und dem 09.01.2026. Stand ist der 09.01.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 49: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 48: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 47: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Wer­bung

Platz 46: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 45: freenet

freenet: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 44: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 43: Evonik

Evonik: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 42: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Wer­bung

Platz 41: Fielmann

Fielmann: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 40: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 39: TRATON

TRATON: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 38: Talanx

Talanx: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 37: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Wer­bung

Platz 36: K+S

K+S: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 35: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 33: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 32: LANXESS

LANXESS: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 29: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 27: KRONES

KRONES: 2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 26: TUI

TUI: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 24: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 22: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: RTL

RTL: 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 20: IONOS

IONOS: 4,12 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 18: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 17: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 16: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,67 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 4,80 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 13: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 4,80 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 12: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 11: Fraport

Fraport: 5,48 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 10: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 5,86 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 9: United Internet

United Internet: 5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: 6,74 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 7: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 6,92 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 6: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 7,03 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: AUTO1

AUTO1: 7,12 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 8,49 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 3: RENK

RENK: 15,51 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 2: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 18,88 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 19,50 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

