KW 25: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 25/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.06.2025 und dem 20.06.2025. Stand ist der 20.06.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -11,54 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -10,23 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -9,03 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 47: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -7,84 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 46: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -7,14 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: LANXESS
LANXESS: -5,70 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 44: Bechtle
Bechtle: -5,05 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 43: TRATON
TRATON: -3,88 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 42: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 41: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -3,51 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Nordex
Nordex: -3,51 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 39: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 38: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 37: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -3,26 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 36: Evonik
Evonik: -3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 35: KRONES
KRONES: -3,03 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 34: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,82 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 31: RENK
RENK: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 30: RTL
RTL: -2,51 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 29: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,33 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 28: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 27: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: GEA
GEA: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 25: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 24: Fraport
Fraport: -1,74 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 23: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 22: AUTO1
AUTO1: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: freenet
freenet: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 20: Scout24
Scout24: -1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 19: Talanx
Talanx: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 18: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,15 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 17: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -0,97 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 16: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 15: United Internet
United Internet: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 0,20 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 12: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 11: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 10: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 9: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 8: K+S
K+S: 2,55 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 7: TUI
TUI: 4,01 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,45 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 5: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 5,52 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 4: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 5,98 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 3: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 6,44 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 2: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 8,22 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 8,43 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
