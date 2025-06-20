DAX23.351 +1,3%ESt505.234 +0,7%Top 10 Crypto13,20 -2,8%Dow42.207 +0,1%Nas19.447 -0,5%Bitcoin88.629 +0,3%Euro1,1523 ±0,0%Öl77,32 -1,8%Gold3.369 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 25: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

22.06.25 03:12 Uhr
KW 25 im MDAX: Diese Aktien überzeugten - und diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.365,2 PKT 245,1 PKT 0,84%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 25 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 25/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.06.2025 und dem 20.06.2025. Stand ist der 20.06.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -11,54 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -10,23 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -9,03 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -7,84 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 46: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: LANXESS

LANXESS: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 44: Bechtle

Bechtle: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 43: TRATON

TRATON: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 42: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 41: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Nordex

Nordex: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 39: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 38: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 37: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 36: Evonik

Evonik: -3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 35: KRONES

KRONES: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 34: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 31: RENK

RENK: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 30: RTL

RTL: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 29: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 28: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 27: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: GEA

GEA: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 25: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 24: Fraport

Fraport: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 23: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 22: AUTO1

AUTO1: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: freenet

freenet: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 20: Scout24

Scout24: -1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 19: Talanx

Talanx: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 18: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 17: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 16: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 15: United Internet

United Internet: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 12: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 11: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 10: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 9: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 8: K+S

K+S: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 7: TUI

TUI: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 5: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 5,52 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 4: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 5,98 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 3: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 2: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 8,22 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 8,43 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

