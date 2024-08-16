KW 33: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 33/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.08.2024 und dem 16.08.2024. Stand ist der 16.08.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -7,23 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 49: Scout24
Scout24: -3,01 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 48: Befesa
Befesa: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 47: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: K+S
K+S: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 45: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,97 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 44: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 42: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,78 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 40: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 39: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,25 Prozent
Platz 38: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 36: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 35: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 34: Fraport
Fraport: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 33: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 32: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 1,07 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 30: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 29: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 28: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 27: RTL
RTL: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 26: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 25: KRONES
KRONES: 1,88 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 24: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 23: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 22: GEA
GEA: 2,10 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 21: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,24 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 20: Nordex
Nordex: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 19: Aurubis
Aurubis: 2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,93 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 17: Siltronic
Siltronic: 3,15 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: LANXESS
LANXESS: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 15: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 3,56 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 14: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 13: freenet
freenet: 4,14 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 12: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 4,29 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 11: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 4,51 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 10: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 4,94 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 9: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 5,27 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 8: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 5,53 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 7: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 5,66 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 6: TRATON
TRATON: 5,81 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 5: Evonik
Evonik: 6,40 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 4: TUI
TUI: 7,56 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: United Internet
United Internet: 8,22 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Talanx
Talanx: 15,63 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 1: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 45,58 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
