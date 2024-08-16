DAX18.322 +0,8%ESt504.841 +0,7%MSCIW3.587 +0,5%Dow40.660 +0,2%Nas17.632 +0,2%Bitcoin53.940 +0,1%Euro1,1020 ±0,0%Öl79,58 -1,7%Gold2.508 ±0,0%
Freundlicher Abschluss einer starken Handelswoche: DAX geht höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Bayer gewinnt US-Glyphosatstreit -- Goldpreis mit Rekord -- NEL ASA, JD.com im Fokus
KW 33: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
KW 33: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
KW 33: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

18.08.24 03:18 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
24.812,2 PKT 25,6 PKT 0,10%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 33 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 33/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.08.2024 und dem 16.08.2024. Stand ist der 16.08.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -7,23 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 49: Scout24

Scout24: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 48: Befesa

Befesa: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 47: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: K+S

K+S: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 45: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 44: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 42: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 40: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 39: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,25 Prozent

Platz 38: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 36: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 35: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 34: Fraport

Fraport: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 33: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 32: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 30: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 29: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 28: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 27: RTL

RTL: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 26: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 25: KRONES

KRONES: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 24: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 23: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 22: GEA

GEA: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 21: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 20: Nordex

Nordex: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 19: Aurubis

Aurubis: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 17: Siltronic

Siltronic: 3,15 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: LANXESS

LANXESS: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 15: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 3,56 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 14: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 13: freenet

freenet: 4,14 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 12: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 4,29 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 11: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 4,51 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 10: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 4,94 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 9: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 5,27 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 8: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 7: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 5,66 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 6: TRATON

TRATON: 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 5: Evonik

Evonik: 6,40 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 4: TUI

TUI: 7,56 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: United Internet

United Internet: 8,22 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Talanx

Talanx: 15,63 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 1: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 45,58 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

