DAX18.907 ±-0,0%ESt504.958 -0,2%MSCIW3.659 +0,8%Dow41.563 +0,6%Nas17.714 +1,1%Bitcoin53.209 -0,2%Euro1,1052 -0,2%Öl78,82 -1,4%Gold2.503 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Intel 855681 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 Rheinmetall 703000 thyssenkrupp 750000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Starke Handelswoche: DAX geht nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street zog letztlich an -- CEO verlässt thyssenkrupp Steel -- Dell, GameStop, Shell im Fokus
Top News
KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
KW 35: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 35: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

01.09.24 03:23 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick KW 35: Tops und Flops der Aktien | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.703,4 PKT 194,7 PKT 0,76%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 35 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 35/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.08.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -6,87 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 49: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 48: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 47: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 46: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 45: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 43: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 42: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,36 Prozent

Platz 40: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 39: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 38: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 37: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 36: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 34: RTL

RTL: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 33: Talanx

Talanx: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 32: K+S

K+S: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 30: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Befesa

Befesa: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 28: United Internet

United Internet: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 26: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 25: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Fraport

Fraport: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 23: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 22: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 21: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 20: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 19: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 18: Scout24

Scout24: 1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 17: TUI

TUI: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: TRATON

TRATON: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 15: Evonik

Evonik: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: freenet

freenet: 3,13 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 11: GEA

GEA: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 10: KRONES

KRONES: 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 9: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: 4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,16 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 3: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 8,89 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 2: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 13,81 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 15,02 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:23KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
31.08.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
31.08.24Gleichgewichtsprobleme möglich: First-Class-Sitze bei Lufthansa-Tochter zu schwer
31.08.24„Daniel Kretinsky sollte Thyssenkrupp Steel übernehmen“
31.08.24Thyssenkrupp: Chefaufseher Siegfried Russwurm tritt nach
31.08.24August 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
30.08.24Lufthansa subsidiary Discover Airlines plans strike
30.08.24Take the Stress Out of Back-to-School Meal-Planning with Customizable Family Plans from HelloFresh