KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 35/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 23.08.2024 und dem 30.08.2024. Stand ist der 30.08.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -6,87 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 49: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -2,34 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 48: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -1,46 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 47: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 46: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,03 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 45: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,80 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 43: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 42: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,40 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,36 Prozent
Platz 40: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 39: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 38: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 37: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 36: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 34: RTL
RTL: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 33: Talanx
Talanx: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 32: K+S
K+S: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 30: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Befesa
Befesa: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 28: United Internet
United Internet: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 26: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 25: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Fraport
Fraport: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 23: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 22: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 21: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 20: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,13 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 19: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 18: Scout24
Scout24: 1,77 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 17: TUI
TUI: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: TRATON
TRATON: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 15: Evonik
Evonik: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,69 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,84 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: freenet
freenet: 3,13 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 11: GEA
GEA: 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 10: KRONES
KRONES: 3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 9: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: 4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,14 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,16 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 5: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 4,17 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 4,27 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 3: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 8,89 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 2: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 13,81 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 15,02 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
