KW 35: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 35/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.08.2025 und dem 29.08.2025. Stand ist der 29.08.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -12,80 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -6,92 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 48: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -6,40 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 47: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -6,26 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 46: Bechtle
Bechtle: -6,19 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 45: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -6,16 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,23 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 43: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -5,11 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 42: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -5,05 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 41: LANXESS
LANXESS: -5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 40: Nordex
Nordex: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 39: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,64 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 38: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -4,34 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: TUI
TUI: -4,27 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Evonik
Evonik: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 35: Fraport
Fraport: -4,00 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 34: GEA
GEA: -3,86 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 33: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 31: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 30: TRATON
TRATON: -3,36 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 29: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -3,11 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,04 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 27: Scout24
Scout24: -2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 26: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -2,87 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: K+S
K+S: -2,86 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 24: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 23: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,80 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 22: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,72 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 21: Talanx
Talanx: -2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 20: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 18: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -1,90 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 17: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,42 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: RTL
RTL: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 14: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Aurubis
Aurubis: -0,82 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 12: IONOS
IONOS: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: KRONES
KRONES: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 10: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 8: AUTO1
AUTO1: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: freenet
freenet: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 6: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,61 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: United Internet
United Internet: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 2,43 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 3: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 2: RENK
RENK: 6,77 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 1: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 14,67 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Weitere News
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com