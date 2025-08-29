DAX23.902 -0,6%ESt505.352 -0,8%Top 10 Crypto15,11 -5,0%Dow45.545 -0,2%Nas21.456 -1,2%Bitcoin91.898 -0,7%Euro1,1714 +0,2%Öl67,21 -1,3%Gold3.484 +1,0%
Performance

KW 35: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

01.09.25 03:28 Uhr
MDAX in KW 35: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.286,9 PKT -71,6 PKT -0,24%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 35 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 35/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.08.2025 und dem 29.08.2025. Stand ist der 29.08.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -12,80 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -6,92 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -6,40 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 47: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -6,26 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 46: Bechtle

Bechtle: -6,19 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 45: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -6,16 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 43: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 42: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 41: LANXESS

LANXESS: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 40: Nordex

Nordex: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 39: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 38: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -4,34 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: TUI

TUI: -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Evonik

Evonik: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 35: Fraport

Fraport: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 34: GEA

GEA: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 33: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 31: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 30: TRATON

TRATON: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 29: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 27: Scout24

Scout24: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 26: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: K+S

K+S: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 24: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 23: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 22: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,72 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 21: Talanx

Talanx: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 20: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 18: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 17: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: RTL

RTL: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 14: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Aurubis

Aurubis: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 12: IONOS

IONOS: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: KRONES

KRONES: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 10: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 8: AUTO1

AUTO1: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: freenet

freenet: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 6: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: United Internet

United Internet: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 2: RENK

RENK: 6,77 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 1: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 14,67 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

