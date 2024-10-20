KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 42/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.10.2024 und dem 18.10.2024. Stand ist der 18.10.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -17,39 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 49: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -6,80 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 48: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,91 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -3,79 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 45: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,46 Prozent
Platz 44: Befesa
Befesa: -0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 43: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 42: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 41: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 40: KRONES
KRONES: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 39: Nordex
Nordex: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 38: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 37: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 36: Evonik
Evonik: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 34: RTL
RTL: 0,50 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Fraport
Fraport: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 31: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 30: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 29: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 28: Talanx
Talanx: 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 27: GEA
GEA: 1,21 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 26: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 24: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Scout24
Scout24: 1,64 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 21: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 2,08 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 20: TRATON
TRATON: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 19: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,36 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 18: K+S
K+S: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 17: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 16: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 3,22 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 15: freenet
freenet: 3,24 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 14: United Internet
United Internet: 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: LANXESS
LANXESS: 4,37 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 12: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 4,75 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 11: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: 4,79 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 9: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 5,09 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 5,19 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 5,92 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 6: Aurubis
Aurubis: 5,94 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 5: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 6,68 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 4: TUI
TUI: 6,95 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 7,43 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 2: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 7,47 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 8,76 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
