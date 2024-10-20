DAX19.657 +0,4%ESt504.986 +0,8%MSCIW3.754 +0,4%Dow43.276 +0,1%Nas18.490 +0,6%Bitcoin62.758 -0,2%Euro1,0867 +0,3%Öl73,17 -1,7%Gold2.721 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 ASML NV A1J4U4 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Apple 865985 Allianz 840400 BYD A0M4W9 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Daimler Truck DTR0CK Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen höher - Dow mit Rekord -- Netflix verdient mehr als erwartet -- Commerzbank betont Fokus auf Eigenständigkeit -- Autowerte, Moderna, Goldpreis im Fokus
Top News
KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Ausblicke und Bilanzen: Tesla, NVIDIA & Co. - Die Termine der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison Ausblicke und Bilanzen: Tesla, NVIDIA & Co. - Die Termine der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

20.10.24 02:14 Uhr
KW 42: Die Top-Performer und Verlierer unter den MDAX-Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.336,3 PKT 183,4 PKT 0,68%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 42 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 42/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.10.2024 und dem 18.10.2024. Stand ist der 18.10.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -17,39 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 49: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -6,80 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 48: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 45: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,46 Prozent

Platz 44: Befesa

Befesa: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 43: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 42: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 41: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 40: KRONES

KRONES: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 39: Nordex

Nordex: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 38: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 37: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 36: Evonik

Evonik: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 34: RTL

RTL: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Fraport

Fraport: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 32: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 31: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 30: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 29: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 28: Talanx

Talanx: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 27: GEA

GEA: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 26: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 24: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Scout24

Scout24: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 21: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 20: TRATON

TRATON: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 19: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 18: K+S

K+S: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 17: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 16: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 3,22 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 15: freenet

freenet: 3,24 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 14: United Internet

United Internet: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: LANXESS

LANXESS: 4,37 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 12: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 4,75 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 11: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 9: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 5,09 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 5,19 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 5,92 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 6: Aurubis

Aurubis: 5,94 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 5: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 6,68 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 4: TUI

TUI: 6,95 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 7,43 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 2: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 7,47 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 8,76 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:14KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
19.10.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
18.10.24Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX letztendlich in Grün
18.10.24Verkauf: Stahltochter von Thyssen-Krupp trennt sich von Produktion in Indien
18.10.24MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX am Nachmittag freundlich
18.10.24FMC Technologies (FTI) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
18.10.24Lufthansa rechnet weiter mit Ita-Einstieg bis Ende des Jahres
18.10.24RTL befördert Streaming-Experten Hendrik von der Linden