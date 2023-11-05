DAX15.189 +0,3%ESt504.175 +0,1%MSCIW2.884 +1,1%Dow34.061 +0,7%Nas13.478 +1,4%Bitcoin32.613 -0,2%Euro1,0733 +1,1%Öl85,23 -2,0%Gold1.993 ±0,0%
Profil
Performance

KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

05.11.23 01:11 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.137,0 PKT 407,0 PKT 1,65%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 44 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 44/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.10.2023 und dem 03.11.2023. Stand ist der 03.11.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -4,51 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 49: Befesa

Befesa: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 48: K+S

K+S: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 47: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 44: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -0,73 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 43: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 42: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: United Internet

United Internet: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 39: Talanx

Talanx: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 38: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 37: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 36: Aurubis

Aurubis: 1,96 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 35: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 34: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 33: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 32: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 31: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 30: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 28: Scout24

Scout24: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 27: Nordex

Nordex: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: freenet

freenet: 4,34 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 25: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,37 Prozent

Platz 24: GEA

GEA: 4,53 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 23: Dürr

Dürr: 5,20 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 22: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 5,21 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 21: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 5,72 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 20: RTL

RTL: 5,80 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 19: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 6,06 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 18: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 6,53 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 17: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 6,66 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 16: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 6,70 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 7,11 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 14: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 7,66 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 13: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 7,74 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 12: Evonik

Evonik: 8,39 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 11: Fraport

Fraport: 9,65 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 10: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 9,80 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 9: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 10,36 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 8: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 10,83 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 7: LANXESS

LANXESS: 11,87 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 6: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 12,30 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 12,61 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 4: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 14,81 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 3: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 16,18 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 2: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 20,42 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 1: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 21,50 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

