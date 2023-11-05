KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 44/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.10.2023 und dem 03.11.2023. Stand ist der 03.11.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -4,51 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 49: Befesa
Befesa: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 48: K+S
K+S: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 47: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 45: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -0,82 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 44: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -0,73 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 43: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 42: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: United Internet
United Internet: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 39: Talanx
Talanx: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 38: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 1,41 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 37: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 36: Aurubis
Aurubis: 1,96 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 35: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 34: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 33: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,34 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 32: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 31: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 3,41 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 30: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,56 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 28: Scout24
Scout24: 3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 27: Nordex
Nordex: 4,01 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: freenet
freenet: 4,34 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 25: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,37 Prozent
Platz 24: GEA
GEA: 4,53 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 23: Dürr
Dürr: 5,20 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 22: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 5,21 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 21: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 5,72 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 20: RTL
RTL: 5,80 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 19: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 6,06 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 18: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 6,53 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 17: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 6,66 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 16: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 6,70 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 7,11 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 14: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 7,66 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 13: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 7,74 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 12: Evonik
Evonik: 8,39 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 11: Fraport
Fraport: 9,65 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 10: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 9,80 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 9: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 10,36 Prozent
Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images
Platz 8: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 10,83 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 7: LANXESS
LANXESS: 11,87 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 6: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 12,30 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 12,61 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 4: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 14,81 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 3: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 16,18 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 2: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 20,42 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 1: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 21,50 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
