Nach EU-Inflationsdaten: DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen stabil -- Bayer platziert Anleihen in Milliardenhöhe -- Microsoft-Investment OpenAI, IBM, Commerzbank im Fokus
Von Kugeln durchlöcherter Tesla aufgefunden: Musk testet Cybertruck auf Kugelsicherheit
Performance

KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

19.11.23 01:11 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.283,9 PKT 315,4 PKT 1,21%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 46 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 46/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.11.2023 und dem 17.11.2023. Stand ist der 17.11.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -19,22 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -10,29 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 48: Nordex

Nordex: -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 47: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 46: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 45: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 44: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 43: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 42: freenet

freenet: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 41: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 40: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 39: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 38: Scout24

Scout24: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 37: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 36: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Dürr

Dürr: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 34: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 33: RTL

RTL: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: GEA

GEA: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 31: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 30: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 29: Evonik

Evonik: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 26: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 25: K+S

K+S: 3,17 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 24: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 23: Fraport

Fraport: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 22: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: 3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 19: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 5,18 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 18: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 5,25 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 17: Aurubis

Aurubis: 5,37 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 16: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 15: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 5,84 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Befesa

Befesa: 6,97 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 13: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 7,04 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 12: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 11: Talanx

Talanx: 7,57 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 10: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 7,85 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 9: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 8,38 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 8: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 8,99 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 9,21 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 6: Bechtle

Bechtle: 9,35 Prozent

Platz 5: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 9,61 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 4: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 10,13 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 3: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 12,07 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 2: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 15,46 Prozent

Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 20,56 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

