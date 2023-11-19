KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 46/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.11.2023 und dem 17.11.2023. Stand ist der 17.11.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -19,22 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -10,29 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 48: Nordex
Nordex: -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 47: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -2,69 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 46: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 45: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,04 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 44: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 43: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 42: freenet
freenet: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 41: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 40: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 39: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 38: Scout24
Scout24: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 37: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 36: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Dürr
Dürr: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 34: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 33: RTL
RTL: 2,01 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: GEA
GEA: 2,01 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 31: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 30: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 29: Evonik
Evonik: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 26: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 25: K+S
K+S: 3,17 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 24: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 23: Fraport
Fraport: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 22: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 3,82 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: 3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 4,03 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 19: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 5,18 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 18: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 5,25 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 17: Aurubis
Aurubis: 5,37 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 16: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 5,81 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 15: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 5,84 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Befesa
Befesa: 6,97 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 13: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 7,04 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 12: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 7,14 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 11: Talanx
Talanx: 7,57 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 10: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 7,85 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 9: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 8,38 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 8: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 8,99 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 9,21 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 6: Bechtle
Bechtle: 9,35 Prozent
Platz 5: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 9,61 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 4: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 10,13 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 3: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 12,07 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 2: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 15,46 Prozent
Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 20,56 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
