KW 47: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

Heute im Fokus

Adnoc will wohl BASF-Tochter Wintershall DEA übernehmen. Apple-Aktien legen nach starker Rally eine Verschnaufpause ein. Mercedes bleibt McLaren-Partner bis 2030. Volkswagen will bei China-Produktion vermehrt auf lokale Zulieferer setzen. Novo Nordisk baut Produktionskapazität in Frankreich aus. Jefferies-Analyst zum NASDAQ-Wert Tesla: Ein Stopp des Cybertrucks würde der Tesla-Aktie helfen.