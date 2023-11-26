DAX16.029 +0,2%ESt504.372 +0,3%MSCIW3.015 +0,2%Dow35.390 +0,3%Nas14.251 -0,1%Bitcoin34.475 -0,2%Euro1,0941 +0,3%Öl80,23 -1,3%Gold2.002 ±0,0%
Ruhiger Handel am Black Friday: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- DAX geht über der 16.000er-Marke ins Wochenende -- Bitcoin zeitweise über 38.000 US-Dollar -- NVIDIA, Tesla, VW, Amazon im Fokus
KW 47: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
"Unbeholfener Boomer-Humor": Ex-OpenAI-Chef Sam Altman spottet über Chatbot Grok - Elon Musks schießt zurück
26.11.23 03:21 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.214,5 PKT 113,2 PKT 0,43%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 47 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 47/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.11.2023 und dem 24.11.2023. Stand ist der 24.11.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -9,83 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -7,33 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 47: Aurubis

Aurubis: -4,70 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 46: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -4,51 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 45: Evonik

Evonik: -4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 44: Nordex

Nordex: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,20 Prozent

Platz 42: LANXESS

LANXESS: -4,07 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 41: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -3,84 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 39: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 38: GEA

GEA: -2,83 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 37: Dürr

Dürr: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 36: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 35: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 34: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 33: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 32: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 31: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 30: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 29: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 28: Scout24

Scout24: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 27: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 26: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 24: Fraport

Fraport: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 23: K+S

K+S: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 22: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 21: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 19: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: freenet

freenet: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 17: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Befesa

Befesa: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 15: RTL

RTL: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 13: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 12: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 10: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 9: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 8: Talanx

Talanx: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 7: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 6: United Internet

United Internet: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 4: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 3: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 4,44 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 2: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 5,98 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 1: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 6,54 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

