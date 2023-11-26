KW 47: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 47/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.11.2023 und dem 24.11.2023. Stand ist der 24.11.2023.
Platz 50: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -9,83 Prozent
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,33 Prozent
Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,42 Prozent
Platz 47: Aurubis
Aurubis: -4,70 Prozent
Platz 46: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -4,51 Prozent
Platz 45: Evonik
Evonik: -4,24 Prozent
Platz 44: Nordex
Nordex: -4,20 Prozent
Platz 43: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,20 Prozent
Platz 42: LANXESS
LANXESS: -4,07 Prozent
Platz 41: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -3,84 Prozent
Platz 40: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -3,24 Prozent
Platz 39: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -3,07 Prozent
Platz 38: GEA
GEA: -2,83 Prozent
Platz 37: Dürr
Dürr: -2,38 Prozent
Platz 36: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -2,10 Prozent
Platz 35: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -2,08 Prozent
Platz 34: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 33: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,71 Prozent
Platz 32: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,52 Prozent
Platz 31: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -0,51 Prozent
Platz 30: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -0,50 Prozent
Platz 29: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,12 Prozent
Platz 28: Scout24
Scout24: -0,09 Prozent
Platz 27: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,09 Prozent
Platz 26: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,16 Prozent
Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,18 Prozent
Platz 24: Fraport
Fraport: 0,19 Prozent
Platz 23: K+S
K+S: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 22: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,36 Prozent
Platz 21: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,62 Prozent
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,66 Prozent
Platz 19: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 0,75 Prozent
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 17: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,81 Prozent
Platz 16: Befesa
Befesa: 1,03 Prozent
Platz 15: RTL
RTL: 1,07 Prozent
Platz 14: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 1,34 Prozent
Platz 13: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,53 Prozent
Platz 12: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,12 Prozent
Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,12 Prozent
Platz 10: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 2,31 Prozent
Platz 9: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 2,71 Prozent
Platz 8: Talanx
Talanx: 2,89 Prozent
Platz 7: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 3,45 Prozent
Platz 6: United Internet
United Internet: 3,61 Prozent
Platz 5: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 4,04 Prozent
Platz 4: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 4,42 Prozent
Platz 3: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 4,44 Prozent
Platz 2: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 5,98 Prozent
Platz 1: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 6,54 Prozent
