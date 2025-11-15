KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 46/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.11.2025 und dem 14.11.2025. Stand ist der 14.11.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: United Internet
United Internet: -8,42 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -8,18 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 48: IONOS
IONOS: -7,65 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -5,44 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 46: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 45: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 44: Evonik
Evonik: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 41: Fielmann
Fielmann: -1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 40: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 39: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 38: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 37: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,36 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 36: KRONES
KRONES: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 35: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,52 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 34: Nordex
Nordex: 0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 33: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 30: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 29: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 1,16 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 28: RTL
RTL: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: freenet
freenet: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 26: RENK
RENK: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,31 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 24: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 1,68 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 22: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 21: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 19: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 18: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 17: TRATON
TRATON: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 16: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 2,83 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 15: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,74 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: LANXESS
LANXESS: 3,78 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 13: AUTO1
AUTO1: 3,79 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 4,73 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 11: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 5,26 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Talanx
Talanx: 6,16 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 9: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 6,18 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 8: Fraport
Fraport: 7,36 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 7: K+S
K+S: 7,73 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 6: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 7,73 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 5: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 7,77 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 4: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 8,09 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 9,17 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: TUI
TUI: 9,78 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Bechtle
Bechtle: 17,05 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
