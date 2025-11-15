DAX23.877 -0,7%Est505.694 -0,9%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,62 -6,3%Nas22.901 +0,1%Bitcoin82.368 +1,2%Euro1,1617 ±0,0%Öl64,39 +2,0%Gold4.080 -2,2%
Performance

KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

15.11.25 03:47 Uhr
MDAX-Analyse KW 46: Gewinner und Verlierer im Wochenvergleich | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.412,4 PKT -198,2 PKT -0,67%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 46 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 46/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.11.2025 und dem 14.11.2025. Stand ist der 14.11.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: United Internet

United Internet: -8,42 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -8,18 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 48: IONOS

IONOS: -7,65 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -5,44 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 46: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 45: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 44: Evonik

Evonik: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 41: Fielmann

Fielmann: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 40: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 39: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 38: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 37: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 36: KRONES

KRONES: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 35: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 34: Nordex

Nordex: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 33: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 30: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 29: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 28: RTL

RTL: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: freenet

freenet: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 26: RENK

RENK: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 24: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 22: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 21: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 19: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 18: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 17: TRATON

TRATON: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 16: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 15: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: LANXESS

LANXESS: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 13: AUTO1

AUTO1: 3,79 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 4,73 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 11: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Talanx

Talanx: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 9: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 6,18 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 8: Fraport

Fraport: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 7: K+S

K+S: 7,73 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 6: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 7,73 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 5: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 7,77 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 4: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 8,09 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 9,17 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: TUI

TUI: 9,78 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Bechtle

Bechtle: 17,05 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

