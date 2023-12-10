DAX16.759 +0,8%ESt504.523 +1,1%MSCIW3.047 +0,3%Dow36.248 +0,4%Nas14.404 +0,5%Bitcoin40.632 +0,2%Euro1,0764 -0,3%Öl75,65 +1,5%Gold2.004 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 49: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

10.12.23 02:43 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.691,3 PKT 156,4 PKT 0,59%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 49 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 49/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.12.2023 und dem 08.12.2023. Stand ist der 08.12.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -8,15 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 49: United Internet

United Internet: -6,51 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -6,04 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -5,29 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 46: Nordex

Nordex: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 45: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,71 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 44: Aurubis

Aurubis: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 43: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,02 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 41: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: freenet

freenet: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 39: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 38: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 37: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 36: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 35: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 34: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,67 Prozent

Platz 33: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 32: K+S

K+S: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 31: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 30: RTL

RTL: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 28: Talanx

Talanx: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 27: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 26: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 25: Dürr

Dürr: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 24: Evonik

Evonik: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 22: GEA

GEA: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 21: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 20: Scout24

Scout24: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 19: Befesa

Befesa: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 18: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 17: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 13: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 11: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 10: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 9: Fraport

Fraport: 4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 8: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 7: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 6: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 5,72 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 5: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 6,26 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 4: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 6,27 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 3: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 6,92 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 2: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 12,43 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 1: LANXESS

LANXESS: 14,94 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

