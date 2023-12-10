KW 49: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 49/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 01.12.2023 und dem 08.12.2023. Stand ist der 08.12.2023.
Platz 50: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -8,15 Prozent
Platz 49: United Internet
United Internet: -6,51 Prozent
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -6,04 Prozent
Platz 47: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -5,29 Prozent
Platz 46: Nordex
Nordex: -3,07 Prozent
Platz 45: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,71 Prozent
Platz 44: Aurubis
Aurubis: -2,61 Prozent
Platz 43: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,53 Prozent
Platz 42: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,02 Prozent
Platz 41: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,02 Prozent
Platz 40: freenet
freenet: -1,91 Prozent
Platz 39: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 38: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 37: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,01 Prozent
Platz 36: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,93 Prozent
Platz 35: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,68 Prozent
Platz 34: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,67 Prozent
Platz 33: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,49 Prozent
Platz 32: K+S
K+S: -0,44 Prozent
Platz 31: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 0 Prozent
Platz 30: RTL
RTL: 0,06 Prozent
Platz 29: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,09 Prozent
Platz 28: Talanx
Talanx: 0,22 Prozent
Platz 27: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,39 Prozent
Platz 26: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,49 Prozent
Platz 25: Dürr
Dürr: 0,49 Prozent
Platz 24: Evonik
Evonik: 0,58 Prozent
Platz 23: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 1,12 Prozent
Platz 22: GEA
GEA: 1,29 Prozent
Platz 21: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 1,47 Prozent
Platz 20: Scout24
Scout24: 1,50 Prozent
Platz 19: Befesa
Befesa: 1,54 Prozent
Platz 18: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,59 Prozent
Platz 17: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,65 Prozent
Platz 16: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,73 Prozent
Platz 15: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 2,13 Prozent
Platz 14: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,37 Prozent
Platz 13: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,62 Prozent
Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,30 Prozent
Platz 11: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 3,95 Prozent
Platz 10: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 3,98 Prozent
Platz 9: Fraport
Fraport: 4,31 Prozent
Platz 8: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 4,55 Prozent
Platz 7: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,50 Prozent
Platz 6: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 5,72 Prozent
Platz 5: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 6,26 Prozent
Platz 4: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 6,27 Prozent
Platz 3: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 6,92 Prozent
Platz 2: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 12,43 Prozent
Platz 1: LANXESS
LANXESS: 14,94 Prozent
