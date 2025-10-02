September 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im September deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im September 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.08.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -18,14 Prozent
Platz 49: TRATON
TRATON: -13,67 Prozent
Platz 48: LANXESS
LANXESS: -12,95 Prozent
Platz 47: TUI
TUI: -11,50 Prozent
Platz 46: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -10,48 Prozent
Platz 45: Evonik
Evonik: -10,43 Prozent
Platz 44: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -9,52 Prozent
Platz 43: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -9,40 Prozent
Platz 42: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -8,97 Prozent
Platz 41: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -8,67 Prozent
Platz 40: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -7,17 Prozent
Platz 39: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -6,10 Prozent
Platz 38: KRONES
KRONES: -5,63 Prozent
Platz 37: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -5,38 Prozent
Platz 36: freenet
freenet: -4,56 Prozent
Platz 35: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,41 Prozent
Platz 34: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,92 Prozent
Platz 33: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,92 Prozent
Platz 32: Talanx
Talanx: -3,90 Prozent
Platz 31: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,66 Prozent
Platz 30: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -3,20 Prozent
Platz 29: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,13 Prozent
Platz 28: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -2,75 Prozent
Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,18 Prozent
Platz 26: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,69 Prozent
Platz 25: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,66 Prozent
Platz 24: United Internet
United Internet: -1,61 Prozent
Platz 23: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -1,54 Prozent
Platz 22: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -1,34 Prozent
Platz 21: Fielmann
Fielmann: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 20: RTL
RTL: -0,71 Prozent
Platz 19: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,15 Prozent
Platz 18: K+S
K+S: -0,09 Prozent
Platz 17: AUTO1
AUTO1: 0,35 Prozent
Platz 16: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 0,47 Prozent
Platz 15: Fraport
Fraport: 0,55 Prozent
Platz 14: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,08 Prozent
Platz 13: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,88 Prozent
Platz 12: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 3,33 Prozent
Platz 11: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 4,18 Prozent
Platz 10: IONOS
IONOS: 4,19 Prozent
Platz 9: Nordex
Nordex: 4,31 Prozent
Platz 8: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 5,37 Prozent
Platz 7: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 5,82 Prozent
Platz 6: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 7,63 Prozent
Platz 5: Aurubis
Aurubis: 9,48 Prozent
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 17,67 Prozent
Platz 3: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 24,42 Prozent
Platz 2: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 29,32 Prozent
Platz 1: RENK
RENK: 40,33 Prozent
