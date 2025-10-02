DAX24.114 +1,0%Est505.581 +0,9%MSCI World4.322 ±-0,0%Top 10 Crypto16,30 +2,8%Nas22.755 +0,4%Bitcoin101.051 +0,1%Euro1,1741 +0,1%Öl65,67 +0,4%Gold3.867 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

September 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.10.25 03:06 Uhr
MDAX-Performance im September 2025: Top- und Flop-Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im September deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.459,6 PKT 192,1 PKT 0,63%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im September 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im September 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.08.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -18,14 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 49: TRATON

TRATON: -13,67 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 48: LANXESS

LANXESS: -12,95 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 47: TUI

TUI: -11,50 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -10,48 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 45: Evonik

Evonik: -10,43 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -9,52 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 43: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -9,40 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 42: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -8,97 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 41: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -8,67 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 40: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -7,17 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 39: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -6,10 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 38: KRONES

KRONES: -5,63 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 37: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -5,38 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 36: freenet

freenet: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 35: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,41 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 33: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 32: Talanx

Talanx: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 31: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 29: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 28: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 26: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 25: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 24: United Internet

United Internet: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 22: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Fielmann

Fielmann: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 20: RTL

RTL: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: K+S

K+S: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 17: AUTO1

AUTO1: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Fraport

Fraport: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 14: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 13: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 12: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 11: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 10: IONOS

IONOS: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Nordex

Nordex: 4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 8: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 5,37 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 5,82 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 6: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 7,63 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 5: Aurubis

Aurubis: 9,48 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 17,67 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 3: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 24,42 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 2: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 29,32 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 1: RENK

RENK: 40,33 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

