Moderna mit weniger Verlust. Xiaomis YU7 zieht in China klar an Teslas Model Y vorbei. Airbnb: Erlöse überzeugen. Pinterest-Gewinnanstieg reicht Anlegern nicht. Coinbase mit Gewinneinbruch - Umsatz bleibt unter Erwartungen. LOréal schwächelt im Luxusgeschäft und in China. JENOPTIK: Wachstum angestrebt. Lufthansa: Nach Streiktag läuft Flugplan wieder planmäßig. Coinbase-Umsatz enttäuscht.