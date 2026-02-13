KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 07/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.02.2026 und dem 13.02.2026. Stand ist der 13.02.2026.
Platz 50: AUTO1
AUTO1: -23,14 Prozent
Platz 49: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -15,23 Prozent
Platz 48: Bechtle
Bechtle: -13,58 Prozent
Platz 47: IONOS
IONOS: -10,57 Prozent
Platz 46: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -10,01 Prozent
Platz 45: TUI
TUI: -9,85 Prozent
Platz 44: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -9,44 Prozent
Platz 43: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -8,15 Prozent
Platz 42: United Internet
United Internet: -6,64 Prozent
Platz 41: Talanx
Talanx: -6,13 Prozent
Platz 40: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -5,57 Prozent
Platz 39: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -4,25 Prozent
Platz 38: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -3,59 Prozent
Platz 37: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -3,41 Prozent
Platz 36: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,60 Prozent
Platz 35: RTL
RTL: -2,57 Prozent
Platz 34: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,54 Prozent
Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,47 Prozent
Platz 32: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,17 Prozent
Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,12 Prozent
Platz 30: Nordex
Nordex: -1,10 Prozent
Platz 29: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,06 Prozent
Platz 28: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,49 Prozent
Platz 27: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,43 Prozent
Platz 26: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,36 Prozent
Platz 25: TRATON
TRATON: 0,77 Prozent
Platz 24: KRONES
KRONES: 0,86 Prozent
Platz 23: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,31 Prozent
Platz 22: Fraport
Fraport: 1,51 Prozent
Platz 21: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,10 Prozent
Platz 20: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,19 Prozent
Platz 19: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 18: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 3,30 Prozent
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: 3,31 Prozent
Platz 16: K+S
K+S: 3,90 Prozent
Platz 15: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,92 Prozent
Platz 14: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 4,55 Prozent
Platz 13: Aurubis
Aurubis: 4,74 Prozent
Platz 12: Fielmann
Fielmann: 5,23 Prozent
Platz 11: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 5,34 Prozent
Platz 10: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 5,41 Prozent
Platz 9: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 5,53 Prozent
Platz 8: RENK
RENK: 5,79 Prozent
Platz 7: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 6,26 Prozent
Platz 6: Evonik
Evonik: 6,80 Prozent
Platz 5: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 7,18 Prozent
Platz 4: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 7,20 Prozent
Platz 3: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 7,25 Prozent
Platz 2: LANXESS
LANXESS: 10,14 Prozent
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 12,06 Prozent
