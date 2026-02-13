DAX24.915 +0,3%Est505.985 -0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,7200 +5,5%Nas22.547 -0,2%Bitcoin58.015 ±0,0%Euro1,1863 -0,1%Öl67,75 +0,3%Gold5.043 +2,5%
KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

14.02.26 03:24 Uhr
KW 7 im MDAX: Tops und Flops im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.299,0 PKT 185,3 PKT 0,60%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 7 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 07/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.02.2026 und dem 13.02.2026. Stand ist der 13.02.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: AUTO1

AUTO1: -23,14 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -15,23 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 48: Bechtle

Bechtle: -13,58 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 47: IONOS

IONOS: -10,57 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -10,01 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: TUI

TUI: -9,85 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -9,44 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 43: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -8,15 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: United Internet

United Internet: -6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Talanx

Talanx: -6,13 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 40: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -5,57 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 39: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 35: RTL

RTL: -2,57 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 34: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 33: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 32: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 30: Nordex

Nordex: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 28: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 25: TRATON

TRATON: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 24: KRONES

KRONES: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 23: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Fraport

Fraport: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 21: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 20: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 19: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 16: K+S

K+S: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 15: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,92 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 14: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 13: Aurubis

Aurubis: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 12: Fielmann

Fielmann: 5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 11: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 5,34 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 10: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 5,41 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 9: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 5,53 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 8: RENK

RENK: 5,79 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 7: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 6,26 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 6: Evonik

Evonik: 6,80 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 5: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 7,18 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 4: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 7,20 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 3: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 7,25 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 2: LANXESS

LANXESS: 10,14 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 12,06 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

