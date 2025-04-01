DAX22.540 +1,7%ESt505.320 +1,4%Top 10 Crypto12,16 +3,2%Dow41.990 ±-0,0%Nas17.450 +0,9%Bitcoin78.737 -0,2%Euro1,0788 -0,1%Öl74,46 -0,1%Gold3.132 +0,7%
Performance-Ranking

1. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel

02.04.25 03:23 Uhr
MDAX-Aktien auf dem Prüfstand: Gewinner und Verlierer im Quartalsduell | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.691,4 PKT 298,2 PKT 1,09%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im ersten Quartal 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q1 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -49,53 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -33,89 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -33,41 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 47: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -26,05 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 46: TUI

TUI: -24,41 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -22,15 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 44: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -19,98 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 43: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -18,99 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 42: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -14,93 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 41: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -13,49 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -12,80 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 39: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -12,40 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 38: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -9,79 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 37: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -7,16 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 36: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 35: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 34: Fraport

Fraport: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 33: KRONES

KRONES: 4,50 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 6,39 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 31: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 8,20 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 30: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 8,42 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 29: Bechtle

Bechtle: 9,97 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 28: TRATON

TRATON: 11,27 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 27: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 12,92 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 26: Scout24

Scout24: 13,28 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 25: Aurubis

Aurubis: 13,49 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 24: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 14,10 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: 16,90 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 22: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 17,02 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 21: Talanx

Talanx: 17,71 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 20: LANXESS

LANXESS: 17,94 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 18,76 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 18: Evonik

Evonik: 19,16 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 17: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 20,21 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 16: K+S

K+S: 20,46 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 15: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 21,05 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: United Internet

United Internet: 21,19 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 25,02 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 12: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 25,21 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Nordex

Nordex: 26,26 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 10: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 26,51 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: freenet

freenet: 27,96 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 8: AUTO1

AUTO1: 30,13 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: RTL

RTL: 30,71 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 33,13 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 43,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 4: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 43,42 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 78,99 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 2: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 141,37 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 1: RENK

RENK: 141,76 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com

