1. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q1 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.
Platz 50: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -49,53 Prozent
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -33,89 Prozent
Platz 48: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -33,41 Prozent
Platz 47: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -26,05 Prozent
Platz 46: TUI
TUI: -24,41 Prozent
Platz 45: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -22,15 Prozent
Platz 44: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -19,98 Prozent
Platz 43: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -18,99 Prozent
Platz 42: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -14,93 Prozent
Platz 41: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -13,49 Prozent
Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -12,80 Prozent
Platz 39: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -12,40 Prozent
Platz 38: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -9,79 Prozent
Platz 37: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -7,16 Prozent
Platz 36: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,91 Prozent
Platz 35: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,34 Prozent
Platz 34: Fraport
Fraport: -1,11 Prozent
Platz 33: KRONES
KRONES: 4,50 Prozent
Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 6,39 Prozent
Platz 31: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 8,20 Prozent
Platz 30: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 8,42 Prozent
Platz 29: Bechtle
Bechtle: 9,97 Prozent
Platz 28: TRATON
TRATON: 11,27 Prozent
Platz 27: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 12,92 Prozent
Platz 26: Scout24
Scout24: 13,28 Prozent
Platz 25: Aurubis
Aurubis: 13,49 Prozent
Platz 24: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 14,10 Prozent
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: 16,90 Prozent
Platz 22: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 17,02 Prozent
Platz 21: Talanx
Talanx: 17,71 Prozent
Platz 20: LANXESS
LANXESS: 17,94 Prozent
Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 18,76 Prozent
Platz 18: Evonik
Evonik: 19,16 Prozent
Platz 17: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 20,21 Prozent
Platz 16: K+S
K+S: 20,46 Prozent
Platz 15: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 21,05 Prozent
Platz 14: United Internet
United Internet: 21,19 Prozent
Platz 13: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 25,02 Prozent
Platz 12: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 25,21 Prozent
Platz 11: Nordex
Nordex: 26,26 Prozent
Platz 10: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 26,51 Prozent
Platz 9: freenet
freenet: 27,96 Prozent
Platz 8: AUTO1
AUTO1: 30,13 Prozent
Platz 7: RTL
RTL: 30,71 Prozent
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 33,13 Prozent
Platz 5: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 43,14 Prozent
Platz 4: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 43,42 Prozent
Platz 3: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 78,99 Prozent
Platz 2: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 141,37 Prozent
Platz 1: RENK
RENK: 141,76 Prozent
