30.06.24 02:56 Uhr
MDAX-Aktien auf dem Prüfstand: Gewinner und Verlierer im Quartalsduell | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.176,1 PKT -197,8 PKT -0,78%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im zweiten Quartal 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q2 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 28.06.2024. Stand ist der 28.06.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -43,31 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 49: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -37,98 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -31,43 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -27,54 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 46: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -25,16 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 45: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -24,83 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 44: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -24,12 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -23,53 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 42: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -21,58 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -20,95 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 40: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -19,86 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 39: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -18,82 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 38: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -16,46 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 37: TUI

TUI: -13,51 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: K+S

K+S: -13,04 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 35: Siltronic

Siltronic: -11,92 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Bechtle

Bechtle: -10,29 Prozent

Platz 33: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -10,27 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: RTL

RTL: -9,21 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: TRATON

TRATON: -8,37 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 30: LANXESS

LANXESS: -7,38 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -7,02 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 28: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -6,18 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 27: Nordex

Nordex: -5,92 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 26: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -5,52 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: freenet

freenet: -4,91 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 24: KRONES

KRONES: -4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 23: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 22: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: -3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 19: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 18: Befesa

Befesa: -2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 17: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Fraport

Fraport: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 15: GEA

GEA: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 14: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 13: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 11: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 10: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Talanx

Talanx: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 8: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 7: Scout24

Scout24: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 6: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 5: Evonik

Evonik: 3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 6,12 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 3: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 7,85 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 2: Aurubis

Aurubis: 12,38 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 1: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 13,39 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com

