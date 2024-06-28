2. Quartal 2024: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q2 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 28.06.2024. Stand ist der 28.06.2024.
Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -43,31 Prozent
Platz 49: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -37,98 Prozent
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -31,43 Prozent
Platz 47: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -27,54 Prozent
Platz 46: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -25,16 Prozent
Platz 45: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -24,83 Prozent
Platz 44: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -24,12 Prozent
Platz 43: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -23,53 Prozent
Platz 42: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -21,58 Prozent
Platz 41: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -20,95 Prozent
Platz 40: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -19,86 Prozent
Platz 39: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -18,82 Prozent
Platz 38: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -16,46 Prozent
Platz 37: TUI
TUI: -13,51 Prozent
Platz 36: K+S
K+S: -13,04 Prozent
Platz 35: Siltronic
Siltronic: -11,92 Prozent
Platz 34: Bechtle
Bechtle: -10,29 Prozent
Platz 33: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -10,27 Prozent
Platz 32: RTL
RTL: -9,21 Prozent
Platz 31: TRATON
TRATON: -8,37 Prozent
Platz 30: LANXESS
LANXESS: -7,38 Prozent
Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -7,02 Prozent
Platz 28: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -6,18 Prozent
Platz 27: Nordex
Nordex: -5,92 Prozent
Platz 26: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -5,52 Prozent
Platz 25: freenet
freenet: -4,91 Prozent
Platz 24: KRONES
KRONES: -4,48 Prozent
Platz 23: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -4,17 Prozent
Platz 22: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -3,93 Prozent
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: -3,55 Prozent
Platz 20: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,69 Prozent
Platz 19: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -2,63 Prozent
Platz 18: Befesa
Befesa: -2,57 Prozent
Platz 17: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 16: Fraport
Fraport: -1,35 Prozent
Platz 15: GEA
GEA: -0,74 Prozent
Platz 14: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,14 Prozent
Platz 13: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,31 Prozent
Platz 11: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,35 Prozent
Platz 10: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,54 Prozent
Platz 9: Talanx
Talanx: 1,57 Prozent
Platz 8: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,71 Prozent
Platz 7: Scout24
Scout24: 1,92 Prozent
Platz 6: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 2,02 Prozent
Platz 5: Evonik
Evonik: 3,96 Prozent
Platz 4: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 6,12 Prozent
Platz 3: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 7,85 Prozent
Platz 2: Aurubis
Aurubis: 12,38 Prozent
Platz 1: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 13,39 Prozent
