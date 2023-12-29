DAX16.752 +0,3%ESt504.522 +0,2%MSCIW3.169 -0,3%Dow37.690 -0,1%Nas15.011 -0,6%Bitcoin38.453 +0,5%Euro1,1056 +0,2%Öl77,08 -1,7%Gold2.063 -0,1%
Profil
Performance-Ranking

4. Quartal 2023: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel

01.01.24 01:11 Uhr
MDAX in Aktion: Schwankungen der Einzelwerte im letzten Quartal | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.137,3 PKT 72,4 PKT 0,27%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im vierten Quartal 2023 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q4 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 29.12.2023. Stand ist der 29.12.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -49,40 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: K+S

K+S: -16,71 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -15,74 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 47: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -14,08 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 46: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -12,67 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 45: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -12,65 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 44: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -11,90 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Nordex

Nordex: -10,69 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 42: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -7,95 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 41: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -7,05 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 40: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 39: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 38: Scout24

Scout24: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 37: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 36: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 35: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,60 Prozent

Platz 34: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,75 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Aurubis

Aurubis: 5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 32: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 6,27 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 31: Evonik

Evonik: 6,78 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 7,22 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: RTL

RTL: 7,57 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 28: Talanx

Talanx: 7,75 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 27: GEA

GEA: 7,81 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 26: Fraport

Fraport: 9,00 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 25: Siltronic

Siltronic: 9,26 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 9,45 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 23: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 11,03 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 22: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 12,58 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 21: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 12,59 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 20: United Internet

United Internet: 13,72 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: freenet

freenet: 14,25 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 18: KRONES

KRONES: 14,61 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 17: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 15,26 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 16,25 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 16,53 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 14: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 16,58 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 13: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 17,00 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 12: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 17,05 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: LANXESS

LANXESS: 17,96 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 10: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 18,50 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 19,34 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 8: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 21,40 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 7: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 23,13 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 6: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 25,51 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 27,67 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 4: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 30,30 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 3: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 32,85 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 2: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 35,59 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 1: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 38,76 Prozent

Quelle: O2

