4. Quartal 2023: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q4 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.09.2023 und dem 29.12.2023. Stand ist der 29.12.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -49,40 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: K+S
K+S: -16,71 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -15,74 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 47: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -14,08 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 46: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -12,67 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 45: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -12,65 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 44: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -11,90 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Nordex
Nordex: -10,69 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 42: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -7,95 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 41: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -7,05 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 40: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -5,13 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 39: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 38: Scout24
Scout24: -2,28 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 37: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -1,46 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 36: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 35: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,60 Prozent
Platz 34: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,75 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Aurubis
Aurubis: 5,87 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 32: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 6,27 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 31: Evonik
Evonik: 6,78 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 7,22 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: RTL
RTL: 7,57 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 28: Talanx
Talanx: 7,75 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 27: GEA
GEA: 7,81 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 26: Fraport
Fraport: 9,00 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 25: Siltronic
Siltronic: 9,26 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 9,45 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 23: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 11,03 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 22: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 12,58 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 21: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 12,59 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 20: United Internet
United Internet: 13,72 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: freenet
freenet: 14,25 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 18: KRONES
KRONES: 14,61 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 17: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 15,26 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 16,25 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 16,53 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 14: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 16,58 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 13: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 17,00 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 12: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 17,05 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: LANXESS
LANXESS: 17,96 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 10: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 18,50 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 19,34 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 8: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 21,40 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 7: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 23,13 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 6: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 25,51 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 27,67 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 4: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 30,30 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 3: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 32,85 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 2: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 35,59 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 1: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 38,76 Prozent
Quelle: O2
