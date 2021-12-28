Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Vormittag leichter

Aktien in diesem Artikel Steinhoff 0,14 EUR

Die Steinhoff-Aktie rutschte in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 14.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr um 1,8 Prozent auf 0,147 EUR ab. Bei 0,147 EUR markierte die Steinhoff-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Mit einem Wert von 0,150 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten via Frankfurt 68.916 Steinhoff-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 0,328 EUR erreichte der Titel am 13.01.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Steinhoff-Aktie ist somit 55,156 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 07.09.2021 (0,078 EUR). Der aktuelle Kurs der Steinhoff-Aktie ist somit 88,462 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Am 01.06.2022 legte Steinhoff die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.03.2022 endete, vor.

Steinhoff dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2022 voraussichtlich am 24.06.2022 präsentieren. Experten erwarten die Q4 2023-Kennzahlen am 06.12.2023.

