TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise August nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
===
gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr
+/- Prozent +/- Prozent
Aug 25 Jul 25 Aug 25 Jul 25
Eurozone-20 +0,2 0,0 +2,1 +2,0
Belgien +1,5 -0,8 +2,6 +2,6
Deutschland +0,1 +0,4 +2,1 +1,8
Estland +0,9 +0,6 +6,2 +5,6
Finnland -0,3 +0,3 +2,2 +1,9
Frankreich +0,5 +0,3 +0,8 +0,9
Griechenland -0,6 -0,3 +3,1 +3,7
Irland +0,3 +0,2 +1,8 +1,6
Italien -0,2 -1,0 +1,7 +1,7
Kroatien +0,2 +1,2 +4,6 +4,5
Lettland -0,2 +0,1 +4,1 +3,9
Litauen -0,3 +0,1 +3,6 +3,4
Luxemburg +1,2 -0,3 +2,8 +2,6
Malta +0,6 +0,5 +2,6 +2,5
Niederlande +0,3 +1,0 +2,4 +2,5
Österreich +0,3 0,0 +4,1 +3,7
Portugal -0,1 -0,4 +2,5 +2,5
Slowakei +0,1 +0,2 +4,4 +4,6
Slowenien 0,0 +0,3 +3,0 +2,9
Spanien 0,0 -0,4 +2,7 +2,7
Zypern +0,7 +0,4 -0,1 +0,1
===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 02, 2025 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)