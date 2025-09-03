DAX23.748 -1,2%ESt505.340 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto15,60 +2,3%Dow45.545 -0,2%Nas21.456 -1,2%Bitcoin94.857 +1,8%Euro1,1631 -0,7%Öl69,46 +1,9%Gold3.480 +0,1%
TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise August nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

02.09.25 11:17 Uhr

===

gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr

+/- Prozent +/- Prozent

Aug 25 Jul 25 Aug 25 Jul 25

Eurozone-20 +0,2 0,0 +2,1 +2,0

Belgien +1,5 -0,8 +2,6 +2,6

Deutschland +0,1 +0,4 +2,1 +1,8

Estland +0,9 +0,6 +6,2 +5,6

Finnland -0,3 +0,3 +2,2 +1,9

Frankreich +0,5 +0,3 +0,8 +0,9

Griechenland -0,6 -0,3 +3,1 +3,7

Irland +0,3 +0,2 +1,8 +1,6

Italien -0,2 -1,0 +1,7 +1,7

Kroatien +0,2 +1,2 +4,6 +4,5

Lettland -0,2 +0,1 +4,1 +3,9

Litauen -0,3 +0,1 +3,6 +3,4

Luxemburg +1,2 -0,3 +2,8 +2,6

Malta +0,6 +0,5 +2,6 +2,5

Niederlande +0,3 +1,0 +2,4 +2,5

Österreich +0,3 0,0 +4,1 +3,7

Portugal -0,1 -0,4 +2,5 +2,5

Slowakei +0,1 +0,2 +4,4 +4,6

Slowenien 0,0 +0,3 +3,0 +2,9

Spanien 0,0 -0,4 +2,7 +2,7

Zypern +0,7 +0,4 -0,1 +0,1

===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com

DJG/mus

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2025 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)