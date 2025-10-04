KW 40: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 40/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.09.2025 und dem 03.10.2025. Stand ist der 03.10.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: IONOS
IONOS: -11,86 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -5,32 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 48: freenet
freenet: -3,29 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 47: Bechtle
Bechtle: -2,50 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 46: LANXESS
LANXESS: -2,02 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 45: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 44: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -1,48 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 43: TUI
TUI: -1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: Fielmann
Fielmann: -0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 41: K+S
K+S: -0,59 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 40: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 39: Talanx
Talanx: -0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 38: RTL
RTL: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 37: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 36: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 35: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,36 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 34: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 33: Fraport
Fraport: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 32: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 31: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,21 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 29: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 1,40 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 28: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 27: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Evonik
Evonik: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 24: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 23: TRATON
TRATON: 2,03 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 22: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 19: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 18: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 3,93 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 16: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 3,94 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 15: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 3,97 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 14: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 13: Nordex
Nordex: 4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 12: KRONES
KRONES: 5,07 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 11: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 5,27 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 5,76 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 7,10 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 8: Aurubis
Aurubis: 7,38 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 7: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 8,23 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 6: RENK
RENK: 8,96 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 5: AUTO1
AUTO1: 9,31 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 9,52 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 3: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 10,38 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 2: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 16,23 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 18,19 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com