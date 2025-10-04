DAX24.379 -0,2%Est505.652 +0,1%MSCI World4.337 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto17,00 +3,3%Nas22.781 -0,3%Bitcoin103.900 -0,2%Euro1,1742 ±0,0%Öl64,36 +0,1%Gold3.886 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 40: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

04.10.25 03:45 Uhr
MDAX in KW 40: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.936,5 PKT 203,0 PKT 0,66%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 40 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 40/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 26.09.2025 und dem 03.10.2025. Stand ist der 03.10.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: IONOS

IONOS: -11,86 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 48: freenet

freenet: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 47: Bechtle

Bechtle: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 46: LANXESS

LANXESS: -2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 45: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 44: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 43: TUI

TUI: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: Fielmann

Fielmann: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 41: K+S

K+S: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 40: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 39: Talanx

Talanx: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 38: RTL

RTL: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 37: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 36: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 35: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 34: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 33: Fraport

Fraport: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 32: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 31: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 29: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 28: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 27: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Evonik

Evonik: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 24: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 23: TRATON

TRATON: 2,03 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 22: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 19: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 18: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 3,93 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 16: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 15: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 3,97 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 14: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 13: Nordex

Nordex: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 12: KRONES

KRONES: 5,07 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 11: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 5,27 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 5,76 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 9: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 7,10 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 8: Aurubis

Aurubis: 7,38 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 7: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 8,23 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 6: RENK

RENK: 8,96 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 5: AUTO1

AUTO1: 9,31 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 9,52 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 3: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 10,38 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 2: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 16,23 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 18,19 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

