TAGESVORSCHAU/Samstag, 22. November bis Montag, 24. November (vorläufige Fassung)

21.11.25 15:22 Uhr

===

S A M S T A G, 22. November 2025

*** 12:00 AT/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Keynote bei Diskussion zu "The Future

of Fiscal and Monetary Policy: Neutralised Monetary Policy, Fiscal

Dominance and Unsustainable Debt Dynamics"

- SA/G20-Gipfel

S O N N T A G, 23. November 2025

- SA/G20-Gipfel

M O N T A G, 24. November 2025

*** 07:00 NL/Prosus NV, Ergebnis 1H

07:00 CH/Julius Bär Group AG, Ergebnis 10 Monate

*** 10:00 DE/Ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex November

PROGNOSE: 88,5

zuvor: 88,4

Lagebeurteilung

PROGNOSE: 85,5

zuvor: 85,3

Geschäftserwartungen

PROGNOSE: 91,8

zuvor: 91,6

10:00 EU/EZB, Bericht zu "Stablecoins on the rise: still small in

the euro area, but spillover risks loom"

11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, HV

*** 13:45 DE/EZB-Direktor Elderson, Keynote bei Workshop zu "Vanishing Nature,

Rising Risk: Central Banking and Supervisory" Lens on Ecosystem Degradation

*** 14:30 US/Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) Oktober

*** 15:00 BE/Geschäftsklimaindex November

*** 15:45 SK/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Keynote bei Konferenz des Bratislav AI Forum

on Artificial Intelligence and Education

*** 18:00 US/Fed, Jahresrevision Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung

*** 18:45 DE/EZB-Ratsmitglied Nagel, Rede zu "Sich in einer veränderten Welt behaupten"

- JP/Börsenfeiertag Japan

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

