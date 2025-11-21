TAGESVORSCHAU/Samstag, 22. November bis Montag, 24. November (vorläufige Fassung)
S A M S T A G, 22. November 2025
*** 12:00 AT/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Keynote bei Diskussion zu "The Future
of Fiscal and Monetary Policy: Neutralised Monetary Policy, Fiscal
Dominance and Unsustainable Debt Dynamics"
- SA/G20-Gipfel
S O N N T A G, 23. November 2025
- SA/G20-Gipfel
M O N T A G, 24. November 2025
*** 07:00 NL/Prosus NV, Ergebnis 1H
07:00 CH/Julius Bär Group AG, Ergebnis 10 Monate
*** 10:00 DE/Ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex November
PROGNOSE: 88,5
zuvor: 88,4
Lagebeurteilung
PROGNOSE: 85,5
zuvor: 85,3
Geschäftserwartungen
PROGNOSE: 91,8
zuvor: 91,6
10:00 EU/EZB, Bericht zu "Stablecoins on the rise: still small in
the euro area, but spillover risks loom"
11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, HV
*** 13:45 DE/EZB-Direktor Elderson, Keynote bei Workshop zu "Vanishing Nature,
Rising Risk: Central Banking and Supervisory" Lens on Ecosystem Degradation
*** 14:30 US/Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) Oktober
*** 15:00 BE/Geschäftsklimaindex November
*** 15:45 SK/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Keynote bei Konferenz des Bratislav AI Forum
on Artificial Intelligence and Education
*** 18:00 US/Fed, Jahresrevision Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung
*** 18:45 DE/EZB-Ratsmitglied Nagel, Rede zu "Sich in einer veränderten Welt behaupten"
- JP/Börsenfeiertag Japan
