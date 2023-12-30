DAX16.752 +0,3%ESt504.522 +0,2%MSCIW3.169 -0,3%Dow37.690 -0,1%Nas15.011 -0,6%Bitcoin37.913 -0,4%Euro1,1037 -0,2%Öl77,08 -1,7%Gold2.063 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 Deutsche Bank 514000 NVIDIA 918422 Plug Power A1JA81 Coinbase A2QP7J Uniper UNSE02 NEL ASA A0B733 Palantir A2QA4J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Letzter Handelstag des Börsenjahres 2023: DAX geht etwas fester aus dem Jahr -- US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss leichter -- SAP und Siemens wieder in den globalen Top-100 -- SIGNA, SNB, VW im Fokus
Top News
2023: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in diesem Jahr
Dezember 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tech-Branche im Fokus

2023: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in diesem Jahr

30.12.23 03:14 Uhr
TecDAX: Tops und Flops der Tech-Branche im Jahr 2023 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im zurückliegenden Jahr.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.337,4 PKT 1,2 PKT 0,04%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte 2023

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2022 und dem 29.12.2023. Stand ist der 29.12.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -60,64 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 29: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -52,42 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 28: PNE

PNE: -35,63 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 27: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -22,20 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 26: Nordex

Nordex: -18,88 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -17,08 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 24: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -16,56 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 23: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -10,36 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -9,42 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 21: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 20: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 4,06 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 19: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 6,56 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 18: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 8,93 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 17: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 9,97 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 16: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 10,66 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 11,46 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 13,97 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 16,05 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: United Internet

United Internet: 20,0 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: freenet

freenet: 22,65 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 10: Siltronic

Siltronic: 26,63 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Infineon

Infineon: 31,75 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 8: Bechtle

Bechtle: 35,70 Prozent

Platz 7: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 36,54 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 6: Kontron

Kontron: 38,98 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 5: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 39,11 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 4: SAP SE

SAP SE: 42,92 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 3: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 45,34 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 64,60 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 1: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 155,64 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

03:142023: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in diesem Jahr
00:00Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
29.12.23Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
29.12.23Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX letztendlich mit Gewinnen
29.12.23Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Zuschläge
29.12.23Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht mittags Zuschläge
29.12.23Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: TecDAX sackt zum Start ab
29.12.23SAP und Siemens unter "Top 100": Tech-Konzerne beherrschen die Weltbörsen