2023: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in diesem Jahr
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im zurückliegenden Jahr.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2022 und dem 29.12.2023. Stand ist der 29.12.2023.
Platz 30: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -60,64 Prozent
Platz 29: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -52,42 Prozent
Platz 28: PNE
PNE: -35,63 Prozent
Platz 27: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -22,20 Prozent
Platz 26: Nordex
Nordex: -18,88 Prozent
Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -17,08 Prozent
Platz 24: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -16,56 Prozent
Platz 23: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -10,36 Prozent
Platz 22: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -9,42 Prozent
Platz 21: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 1,03 Prozent
Platz 20: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 4,06 Prozent
Platz 19: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 6,56 Prozent
Platz 18: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 8,93 Prozent
Platz 17: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 9,97 Prozent
Platz 16: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 10,66 Prozent
Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 11,46 Prozent
Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 13,97 Prozent
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 16,05 Prozent
Platz 12: United Internet
United Internet: 20,0 Prozent
Platz 11: freenet
freenet: 22,65 Prozent
Platz 10: Siltronic
Siltronic: 26,63 Prozent
Platz 9: Infineon
Infineon: 31,75 Prozent
Platz 8: Bechtle
Bechtle: 35,70 Prozent
Platz 7: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 36,54 Prozent
Platz 6: Kontron
Kontron: 38,98 Prozent
Platz 5: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 39,11 Prozent
Platz 4: SAP SE
SAP SE: 42,92 Prozent
Platz 3: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 45,34 Prozent
Platz 2: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 64,60 Prozent
Platz 1: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 155,64 Prozent
