Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 11 im Überblick

16.03.25 02:43 Uhr
Wochenrückblick TecDAX: Diese Aktien dominierten in KW 11 - und diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.773,4 PKT 70,1 PKT 1,89%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 11

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 11/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.03.2025 und dem 14.03.2025. Stand ist der 14.03.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -7,71 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 29: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -7,20 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 28: SAP SE

SAP SE: -4,62 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 26: Infineon

Infineon: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 25: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 24: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 23: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 18: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 16: IONOS

IONOS: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: United Internet

United Internet: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: 1&1

1&1: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 12: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 11: Nordex

Nordex: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 10: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 9: PNE

PNE: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 8: Kontron

Kontron: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 7: Siltronic

Siltronic: 3,71 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 4,07 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,51 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 3: Formycon

Formycon: 6,77 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 9,46 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 14,04 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

