Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 11 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 11/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.03.2025 und dem 14.03.2025. Stand ist der 14.03.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -7,71 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 29: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -7,20 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 28: SAP SE
SAP SE: -4,62 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,94 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 26: Infineon
Infineon: -3,51 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 25: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 24: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 23: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -1,19 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 22: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 18: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 16: IONOS
IONOS: 0,43 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: United Internet
United Internet: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: 1&1
1&1: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 12: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 11: Nordex
Nordex: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 10: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,21 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 9: PNE
PNE: 2,24 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 8: Kontron
Kontron: 3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 7: Siltronic
Siltronic: 3,71 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 4,07 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 4,59 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,51 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 3: Formycon
Formycon: 6,77 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 9,46 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 14,04 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag