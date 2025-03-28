Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 13 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 13/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.03.2025 und dem 28.03.2025. Stand ist der 28.03.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -19,35 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 29: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -14,81 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 28: Kontron
Kontron: -12,18 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 27: Formycon
Formycon: -10,88 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -10,47 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 25: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -8,77 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 24: Siltronic
Siltronic: -7,29 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Nordex
Nordex: -7,17 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 22: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,58 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 21: Infineon
Infineon: -6,38 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 20: Bechtle
Bechtle: -6,05 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 19: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -5,47 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -5,06 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 17: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 16: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,06 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,05 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: PNE
PNE: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 11: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 9: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 8: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: IONOS
IONOS: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 5: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 2: 1&1
1&1: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 1: United Internet
United Internet: 4,22 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag