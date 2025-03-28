DAX22.462 -1,0%ESt505.331 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto12,01 -1,5%Dow41.584 -1,7%Nas17.323 -2,7%Bitcoin77.253 -0,4%Euro1,0827 ±-0,0%Öl73,38 -0,9%Gold3.083 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 13 im Überblick

29.03.25 03:40 Uhr
Wochenrückblick TecDAX: Diese Aktien dominierten in KW 13 - und diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.651,7 PKT -44,3 PKT -1,20%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 13

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 13/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.03.2025 und dem 28.03.2025. Stand ist der 28.03.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -19,35 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 29: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -14,81 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 28: Kontron

Kontron: -12,18 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 27: Formycon

Formycon: -10,88 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -10,47 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 25: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -8,77 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 24: Siltronic

Siltronic: -7,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Nordex

Nordex: -7,17 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 22: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,58 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 21: Infineon

Infineon: -6,38 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 20: Bechtle

Bechtle: -6,05 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 19: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -5,47 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -5,06 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 17: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 16: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: PNE

PNE: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 11: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 8: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: IONOS

IONOS: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 5: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 2: 1&1

1&1: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 1: United Internet

United Internet: 4,22 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

