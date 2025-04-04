Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 14 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 14/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 04.04.2025. Stand ist der 04.04.2025.
Platz 30: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -25,81 Prozent
Platz 29: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -20,32 Prozent
Platz 28: Infineon
Infineon: -15,93 Prozent
Platz 27: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -14,95 Prozent
Platz 26: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -14,26 Prozent
Platz 25: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -13,88 Prozent
Platz 24: Siltronic
Siltronic: -13,33 Prozent
Platz 23: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -12,88 Prozent
Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -12,09 Prozent
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: -12,04 Prozent
Platz 20: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -11,41 Prozent
Platz 19: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -10,56 Prozent
Platz 18: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -8,85 Prozent
Platz 17: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -8,62 Prozent
Platz 16: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -8,24 Prozent
Platz 15: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -8,08 Prozent
Platz 14: 1&1
1&1: -7,05 Prozent
Platz 13: SAP SE
SAP SE: -6,30 Prozent
Platz 12: Kontron
Kontron: -5,17 Prozent
Platz 11: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,00 Prozent
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,69 Prozent
Platz 9: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -4,55 Prozent
Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -4,48 Prozent
Platz 7: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,99 Prozent
Platz 6: freenet
freenet: -3,87 Prozent
Platz 5: Formycon
Formycon: -3,58 Prozent
Platz 4: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,64 Prozent
Platz 3: PNE
PNE: -1,42 Prozent
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: -0,88 Prozent
Platz 1: IONOS
IONOS: 3,67 Prozent
