Heute im Fokus
US-Zölle: China schlägt zurück -- DAX geht massiv tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street stürzt letztlich ab -- Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT im Minus -- Novo Nordisk, Apple im Fokus
Top News
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 14 im Überblick Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 14 im Überblick
KW 14: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 14: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 14 im Überblick

05.04.25 03:16 Uhr
TecDAX in KW 14: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.318,3 PKT -156,7 PKT -4,51%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 14

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 14/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 04.04.2025. Stand ist der 04.04.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -25,81 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 29: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -20,32 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 28: Infineon

Infineon: -15,93 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 27: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -14,95 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -14,26 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 25: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -13,88 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 24: Siltronic

Siltronic: -13,33 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -12,88 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -12,09 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: -12,04 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -11,41 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 19: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -10,56 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 18: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -8,85 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 17: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -8,62 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 16: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -8,24 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 15: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -8,08 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 14: 1&1

1&1: -7,05 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 13: SAP SE

SAP SE: -6,30 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 12: Kontron

Kontron: -5,17 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 11: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 9: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: freenet

freenet: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 5: Formycon

Formycon: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 3: PNE

PNE: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: IONOS

IONOS: 3,67 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

