Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 16 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 16/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.04.2025 und dem 17.04.2025. Stand ist der 17.04.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -5,58 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 29: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 28: SAP SE
SAP SE: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 27: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 26: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 25: IONOS
IONOS: 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Siltronic
Siltronic: 2,45 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,09 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 20: Infineon
Infineon: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 3,49 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 4,04 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: 4,40 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 16: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 4,57 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,71 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 14: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 5,04 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,20 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 12: United Internet
United Internet: 5,57 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: PNE
PNE: 5,64 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 10: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 5,81 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 9: Formycon
Formycon: 6,00 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: 1&1
1&1: 6,01 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 7: Kontron
Kontron: 6,09 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 6: Nordex
Nordex: 6,25 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 5: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 6,93 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 4: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 7,53 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 9,05 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 2: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 14,65 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 19,46 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag