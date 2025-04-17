DAX21.206 -0,5%ESt504.935 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto11,33 +4,4%Dow39.142 -1,3%Nas16.286 -0,1%Bitcoin74.649 +1,3%Euro1,1373 ±0,0%Öl67,85 +2,7%Gold3.328 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 16 im Überblick

18.04.25 02:01 Uhr
TecDAX in KW 16: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.412,9 PKT -40,0 PKT -1,16%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 16

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 16/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.04.2025 und dem 17.04.2025. Stand ist der 17.04.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -5,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 29: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 28: SAP SE

SAP SE: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 27: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 25: IONOS

IONOS: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Siltronic

Siltronic: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,09 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 20: Infineon

Infineon: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 3,49 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: 4,40 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Wer­bung

Platz 16: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 14: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 5,04 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,20 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 12: United Internet

United Internet: 5,57 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: PNE

PNE: 5,64 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 10: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 9: Formycon

Formycon: 6,00 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: 1&1

1&1: 6,01 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 7: Kontron

Kontron: 6,09 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 6: Nordex

Nordex: 6,25 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 5: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 6,93 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 4: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 7,53 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 9,05 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 2: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 14,65 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 19,46 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

