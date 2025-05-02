Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 18 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 18/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 25.04.2025 und dem 02.05.2025. Stand ist der 02.05.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 29: Kontron
Kontron: -2,19 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 28: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Infineon
Infineon: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 26: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: PNE
PNE: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 24: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 23: Formycon
Formycon: 0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: 1&1
1&1: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,73 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,50 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 16: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 14: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,08 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 3,20 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 12: Nordex
Nordex: 3,40 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 11: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,48 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 9: freenet
freenet: 5,07 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 8: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 5,50 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 7: IONOS
IONOS: 6,48 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 6,69 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 5: United Internet
United Internet: 7,14 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 8,28 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 3: SAP SE
SAP SE: 8,83 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 10,05 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 15,15 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag