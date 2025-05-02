DAX23.087 +2,6%ESt505.285 +2,4%Top 10 Crypto12,45 -1,2%Dow41.317 +1,4%Nas17.978 +1,5%Bitcoin85.657 +0,3%Euro1,1296 ±0,0%Öl61,45 -0,7%Gold3.240 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 BASF BASF11 Apple 865985 RENK RENK73 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400 Palantir A2QA4J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- DAX geht über 23.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- Amazon verdient mehr als erwartet -- Siemens Energy setzt Rekordrally fort -- Apple, Airbus, Mercedes-Benz im Fokus
Top News
Investor Ross Gerber: Tesla ist im Niedergang - Tesla-Aktien verkauft Investor Ross Gerber: Tesla ist im Niedergang - Tesla-Aktien verkauft
Wolfspeed-Aktie im Aufwind: Wolfspeed im Fokus vom Spekulanten - Kommt jetzt der Short-Squeeze? Wolfspeed-Aktie im Aufwind: Wolfspeed im Fokus vom Spekulanten - Kommt jetzt der Short-Squeeze?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Kreditkarten im Vergleich: Das sind die beliebtesten Modelle
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 18 im Überblick

03.05.25 01:32 Uhr
Performance im TecDAX: Die besten und schwächsten Aktien der KW 18 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.728,9 PKT 94,1 PKT 2,59%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 18

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 18/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 25.04.2025 und dem 02.05.2025. Stand ist der 02.05.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 29: Kontron

Kontron: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 28: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Infineon

Infineon: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Wer­bung

Platz 26: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: PNE

PNE: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 24: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 23: Formycon

Formycon: 0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: 1&1

1&1: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Wer­bung

Platz 16: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 14: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,08 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 12: Nordex

Nordex: 3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Wer­bung

Platz 11: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 9: freenet

freenet: 5,07 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 8: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 7: IONOS

IONOS: 6,48 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 5: United Internet

United Internet: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 8,28 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 3: SAP SE

SAP SE: 8,83 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 10,05 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 15,15 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

01:32Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 18 im Überblick
02.05.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
02.05.25TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels in der Gewinnzone
02.05.25Infineon adds EasyPACK CoolGaN power modules for high-voltage applications
02.05.25XETRA-Handel: TecDAX mit grünem Vorzeichen
02.05.25Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Freitagmittag in Grün
02.05.25Marktüberblick: Airbus überrascht positiv
02.05.25Marktüberblick: Airbus überrascht positiv
mehr