10.05.25 03:21 Uhr
Performance im TecDAX: Die besten und schwächsten Aktien der KW 19 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.745,5 PKT 23,0 PKT 0,62%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 19

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 19/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.05.2025 und dem 09.05.2025. Stand ist der 09.05.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -17,12 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: freenet

freenet: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 28: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 24: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: 1&1

1&1: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 22: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 20: PNE

PNE: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 19: United Internet

United Internet: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 17: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 14: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 13: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 10: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 9: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 8: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 7: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,30 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 6: Infineon

Infineon: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 5: Nordex

Nordex: 5,17 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 4: Formycon

Formycon: 5,18 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: IONOS

IONOS: 5,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kontron

Kontron: 7,37 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 9,32 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

