Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 19 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 19/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.05.2025 und dem 09.05.2025. Stand ist der 09.05.2025.
Platz 30: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -17,12 Prozent
Platz 29: freenet
freenet: -2,04 Prozent
Platz 28: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,98 Prozent
Platz 27: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,96 Prozent
Platz 26: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,75 Prozent
Platz 25: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -1,74 Prozent
Platz 24: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,91 Prozent
Platz 23: 1&1
1&1: -0,62 Prozent
Platz 22: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,48 Prozent
Platz 21: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,36 Prozent
Platz 20: PNE
PNE: -0,26 Prozent
Platz 19: United Internet
United Internet: 0,19 Prozent
Platz 18: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 17: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0,30 Prozent
Platz 16: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,47 Prozent
Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,17 Prozent
Platz 14: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,89 Prozent
Platz 13: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,90 Prozent
Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,99 Prozent
Platz 11: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 10: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 2,80 Prozent
Platz 9: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 2,82 Prozent
Platz 8: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 2,89 Prozent
Platz 7: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,30 Prozent
Platz 6: Infineon
Infineon: 4,76 Prozent
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 5,17 Prozent
Platz 4: Formycon
Formycon: 5,18 Prozent
Platz 3: IONOS
IONOS: 5,29 Prozent
Platz 2: Kontron
Kontron: 7,37 Prozent
Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 9,32 Prozent
